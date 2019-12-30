Aston Villa want Danny Drinkwater on loan from Chelsea in January

Aston Villa are interested in taking Chelsea midfielder Danny Drinkwater on loan in the January transfer window.

Sky Sports News has been told that Villa boss Dean Smith sees Drinkwater as a good option to cover for John McGinn, whose fractured ankle is set to keep him out for three months.

Drinkwater is currently on loan at Burnley, but it's unlikely that Sean Dyche will look to extend the deal, even though he has the option to do so once the window opens on January 1.

Villa assistant manager John Terry still has a close friendship with Chelsea manager Frank Lampard, so his influence could be key in helping a deal over the line.

Drinkwater has had a difficult two-and-a-half years at Stamford Bridge and struggled to make an impact at Burnley, playing less than an hour in the Premier League since joining in the summer.

An injured ankle meant he missed several weeks of football in September after being attacked by a gang of men while drunk outside a Manchester nightclub.

Smith confirmed just before Christmas that he was keen to strengthen his midfield options following McGinn's injury.