Aston Villa News

News
  • News
  • Teams
  • Video
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Tables
  • Stats
  • Squad
  • Transfers
  • Sky Bet
  • Super 6
More from Football

John McGinn: Aston Villa midfielder out for three months with fractured ankle

Last Updated: 22/12/19 1:30pm

John McGinn sustained the injury as he attempted to tackle Southampton's Cedric Soares
John McGinn sustained the injury as he attempted to tackle Southampton's Cedric Soares

Aston Villa midfielder John McGinn is set to be out for three months with a fractured ankle.

The 25-year-old was forced off after just eight minutes in their 3-1 defeat to Southampton on Saturday after appearing to get his studs caught in the turf.

McGinn could also be a doubt for Scotland's Euro 2020 play-off as they face Israel in the semi-final at Hampden on March 26.

Also See:
2:57
FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Southampton's win over Aston Villa in the Premier League
FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Southampton's win over Aston Villa in the Premier League

The midfielder, who was linked with Manchester United in the summer, has scored three goals this season for Villa.

Villa's defeat against Southampton saw them drop into the relegation zone and an injury to such an influential player is a major blow for head coach Dean Smith.

Four Super 6 rounds in 12 days!

FREE TO PLAY: Do not miss your chance to land the £250,000 jackpot for the fifth time over the festive period.

Trending

©2019 Sky UK