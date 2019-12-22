John McGinn: Aston Villa midfielder out for three months with fractured ankle

John McGinn sustained the injury as he attempted to tackle Southampton's Cedric Soares

Aston Villa midfielder John McGinn is set to be out for three months with a fractured ankle.

The 25-year-old was forced off after just eight minutes in their 3-1 defeat to Southampton on Saturday after appearing to get his studs caught in the turf.

McGinn could also be a doubt for Scotland's Euro 2020 play-off as they face Israel in the semi-final at Hampden on March 26.

The midfielder, who was linked with Manchester United in the summer, has scored three goals this season for Villa.

Villa's defeat against Southampton saw them drop into the relegation zone and an injury to such an influential player is a major blow for head coach Dean Smith.