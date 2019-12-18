Carabao Cup semi-final draw: Manchester United take on Manchester City in last four

The two Manchester sides will face each other in a bid to reach the Carabao Cup final

Manchester United will face Manchester City in the Carabao Cup semi-finals, with Leicester City taking on Aston Villa in the other tie.

City made their way to the last four by beating Oxford United on Wednesday night as Raheem Sterling scored twice at the Kassam Stadium.

They will face local rivals United who also beat lower-league opposition in the quarter-finals. United were victorious against League Two side Colchester United.

On drawing rivals City in the last four, United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer told Sky Sports: "We always want to win trophies and we want to win games.

2:54 United beat City in a thriller earlier this month in the Premier League United beat City in a thriller earlier this month in the Premier League

"We've got a nice little draw coming up so it'll be exciting times coming up. I don't think anything is written in the stars. We just work hard and you take what you get and you do the best out of it. We've shown before we can do well against City."

The other semi-final will see the Premier League's second-placed side Leicester face Dean Smith's Aston Villa in their bid to play either Manchester side in the final.

Jonathan Kodija celebrates scoring for Aston Villa in Carabao Cup quarter-final vs Liverpool

The Foxes beat fellow Premier League side Everton on penalties to reach the semis, whilst Villa comfortably dispatched Liverpool's youngsters on Tuesday night.

The semi-final first legs are scheduled to take place in the week commencing January 6, with the return legs set for the week commencing January 27.

The final will take place at Wembley on Sunday March 1, 2020.

Quarter-final reports and highlights

Man Utd cruise into semi-finals

Marcus Rashford had a hand in all three goals as Manchester United beat Colchester 3-0 to reach the Carabao Cup semi-finals.

1:50 Highlights of the Carabao Cup quarter-final match between Manchester United and Colchester United Highlights of the Carabao Cup quarter-final match between Manchester United and Colchester United

Sterling fires Man City into Carabao semis

Raheem Sterling's double sent Manchester City into the Carabao Cup semi-finals as they beat Oxford Utd 3-1 on Wednesday.

1:57 Highlights of the Carabao Cup quarter-final match between Oxford United and Manchester City Highlights of the Carabao Cup quarter-final match between Oxford United and Manchester City

Leicester beat Everton on pens after thriller

Leicester squeezed through to the Carabao Cup semi-finals with a 4-2 penalty shootout win over Everton after the Toffees fought back from 2-0 down.

2:10 Highlights of the Carabao Cup quarter-final match between Everton and Leicester Highlights of the Carabao Cup quarter-final match between Everton and Leicester

Villa hit five past young Liverpool

Aston Villa eased into the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup after beating the youngest side in Liverpool's history 5-0 on Tuesday night.

1:56 Highlights of the Carabao Cup quarter-final between Aston Villa and Liverpool Highlights of the Carabao Cup quarter-final between Aston Villa and Liverpool

The semi-final stats