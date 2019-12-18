Everton 2-2 Leicester (2-4 on pens): Foxes through to Carabao Cup semi after thriller

Leicester squeezed through to the Carabao Cup semi-finals with a 4-2 penalty shootout win over Everton after the Toffees fought back from 2-0 down in a thriller at Goodison Park.

Leicester struck twice in the space of four minutes to seemingly take the game away from Everton in the first half as James Maddison curled a fine effort with the outside of his foot (26), before Johnny Evans tucked home at close range from a corner (29).

Everton's interim manager Duncan Ferguson introduced Moise Kean at half-time after being controversially subbed on and off within 19 minutes on Sunday, and the hosts halved the deficit with 20 minutes remaining through Tom Davies' volley.

Leighton Baines then levelled with a superb long-range effort in stoppage time (90+1) to lift the roof off Goodison Park and send Ferguson down the touchline hugging the ballboy again, but Baines himself and sub Cenk Tosun missed penalties as Jamie Vardy wrapped up the shootout victory.

Leicester will now face Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup semi-finals, while Everton's wait for a first trophy since 1995 goes on.

James Maddison celebrates his goal with team-mates

Player ratings Everton: Schmeichel (7), Ricardo (7), Morgan (6), Evans (7), Chilwell (7), Ndidi (6), Praet (7), Maddison (8), Perez (6), Albrighton (7), Vardy (7)



Subs: Kean (6), Tosun (NA), Gordon (NA)



Leicester: Pickford (6), Coleman (6), Keane (5), Mina (4), Baines (7), Iwobi (4), Holgate (5), Davies (6), Bernard (6), Richarlison (6), Calvert-Lewin (6)



Subs: Gray (6), Soyuncu (NA), Choudhury (NA)



Man of the match: James Maddison

How Foxes squeezed through after Everton fight back

With Carlo Ancelotti's arrival looming, the home fans were in a buoyant mood, and hoping to take a big step towards their first trophy since 1995.

But the atmosphere soon flattened as Leicester showed their clinical quality. First, Ricardo Pereira squared for Maddison just inside the box, and the England man took a touch before finding the far corner beautifully with the outside of his boot.

Then, as Everton struggled to reset, a Maddison corner was flicked on by Vardy at the near post, falling to Evans under the crossbar to poke into the empty net.

Duncan Ferguson's Everton fought back from 2-0 down at Goodison

Everton should have halved the deficit shortly after as Yerry Mina headed straight at Kasper Schmeichel, completely unmarked from Bernard's free-kick.

Kean was introduced at half-time after being subbed on and off in the space of 19 minutes in Everton's 1-1 draw with Man Utd on Sunday, but it didn't have an instant reaction to the hosts' performance.

Ayoze Perez forced Jordan Pickford into a superb save from range, before the England goalkeeper did well to block Dennis Praet's poked effort after a nice Leicester move.

Team news Everton made just one change from the side that drew at Man Utd as Leighton Baines came in for Lucas Digne at left-back.



Leicester also fielded a strong side, making three changes from the side that drew 1-1 with Norwich. Morgan was in for Soyuncu, Perez in for Tielamans, and Albrighton in for Iheanacho.

Marc Albrighton then struck the bar with a curling effort from range, before Everton finally came to life. They got back in it, and in-turn raised the volume at Goodison, as Davies kept his volley down from Richarlison's cross, striking into the left corner despite Schmeichel getting a hand on it.

Everton kept pressing, and it looked to be a famous night when Baines struck into the top left corner from fully 25 yards in the first minute of stoppage time.

But Baines was one of the unlucky penalty takers minutes later, along with Tosun, and although Maddison also missed Leicester's first, Ben Chilwell, Pereira, Demarai Gray and finally Vardy scored their spot-kicks to seal the victory.

Opta stats

Leicester have reached the League Cup semi-final for the first time since the 1999/2000 season, when they went on to win the trophy.

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers has now progressed from each of his last 29 domestic cup ties with Liverpool, Celtic and Leicester.

Jamie Vardy has been directly involved in 30 goals in his 29 appearances under Brendan Rodgers in all competitions for Leicester City (25 goals, 5 assists).

What's next?

Everton now host Arsenal in the Premier League on Saturday at 12.30pm, while Leicester go to Man City on Saturday Night Football, live on Sky Sports Premier League at 5.30pm.