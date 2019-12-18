Oxford United 1-3 Manchester City: Raheem Sterling double fires Carabao Cup holders into final four

1:57 Highlights of the Carabao Cup quarter-final match between Oxford United and Manchester City Highlights of the Carabao Cup quarter-final match between Oxford United and Manchester City

Raheem Sterling's double sent Manchester City in the Carabao Cup semi-finals as they beat Oxford United 3-1 on Wednesday night.

With Mikel Arteta in the dugout alongside Pep Guardiola - despite his reported talks to become Arsenal manager this week - City took the lead midway through the first half at the Kassam Stadium as Joao Cancelo struck, before Matty Taylor levelled proceedings for the League One side just after the break.

City responded quickly, though, as Sterling struck twice to put the tie to bed, sending the defending back-to-back champions through to the last four, where they will face Manchester United over two legs in January.

Defending champions progress to semi-finals

Oxford gave a fine account of themselves in the first half and were slightly unfortunate in the way they fell behind.

Player ratings Oxford: Archer (7), Long (7), Moore (6), Dickie (7), Ruffels (6), Baptiste (7), Brannagan (6), Rodriguez (6), Agyei (6), Fosu (6), Taylor (7)



Subs: Sykes (6), Mackie (n/a), Mousinho (n/a)



Man City: Bravo (6), Cancelo (7), Garcia (7), Harwood-Bellis (6), Angelino (6), Rodri (5), Zinchenko (7), Foden (6), Bernardo (6), Mahrez (6), Sterling (8)



Subs: Gundogan (6), Jesus (6), Bernabe (n/a)



Man of the match: Raheem Sterling

A swift counter-attack saw Phil Foden - making his third successive start - spring Cancelo, who drove into the box then saw his shot take a hefty deflection Elliott Moore and beat the helpless Jordan Archer.

Almost right from the restart, Oxford managed to haul themselves level - albeit in somewhat controversial circumstances. Shandon Baptiste took a free-kick quickly with the ball still rolling, but the officials did not spot it as he fed Taylor, who beat his marker before finishing low into the bottom corner.

Team news Oxford have hit of a bump in recent weeks in League One with three winless games and boss Karl Robinson responded by making four changes from the team that lost at MK Dons at the weekend. Sam Long, Elliott Moore, Shandon Baptiste and Dan Agyei came in.

Pep Guardiola made eight changes to the side that won 3-0 at Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday. Only Rodri, Phil Foden and Raheem Sterling kept their places. Youngsters Eric Garcia and Taylor Harwood-Bellis started in defence, while Oleksandr Zinchenko made his first start since recovering from injury.

Parity lasted until just the 50th minute, though, as Sterling latched onto Angelino's perfect cross from the left to poke home from close range.

Sterling added his second and City's third precisely 20 minutes later. Again, it came from just a few yards out as he tapped in from substitute Gabriel Jesus' cross.

Oxford kept pushing and had their chances to get back into the game. Claudio Bravo in the City goal was called into action a few times in the latter stages, first to tip a Tariqe Fosu deflected cross over the bar, then to deny substitute Mark Sykes' volley from close range, before keeping out a Fosu effort again from a narrow angle.

It was enough to aid City's relatively calm passage in a competition where they have not lost for more than three years.

What the managers said...

Oxford's Karl Robinson: "I can't believe I'm saying this but I'm frustrated. Never in a month of Sundays did I expect to come out and say that. We were disciplined and took them on at a game they were best at, we were brave and pressed them and I'm very pleased with the players.

"But I'm sure my last thought tonight when I close my eyes will be what could have been. We now move on to a big game at the weekend."

Man City's Pep Guardiola: "It was a tight game. We struggled to win and played against a top side. But congratulations to the team and young players who played today for the victory.

"We suffered a lot in the second half and in the 20 minutes when it was 2-1. And in the last minutes too because they played with long balls, and throw-ins and corners, and we struggle in that position. But we knew that would happen before we came here.

"We have a lot of games [coming up] and it's the start of six or seven games in 18 days, and it's tough. But we are delighted to be in this position in this competition going into the semi-finals."

Arteta remains Guardiola's assistant at the Kassam

One sub-plot on the night for City will have been the presence of Arteta, who was in the dugout beside Guardiola despite the fact he is in advanced talks to become Arsenal's next manager, according to Sky in Italy.

"[Guardiola] is obviously not happy in the way it's been dealt with," former City defender Micah Richards told Sky Sports after the game. "It's tough because you never want to lose your No 2. You can tell Arteta is a good assistant and a good coach, but on the flipside Pep probably won't stand in his way if he wants to go to a club like Arsenal with a great history, as he wants to be a manager.

"I think he's integral [to City] and you don't want to lose your assistant halfway through the season, but at the same time he wants to kick on with his career."

Man of the match - Raheem Sterling

It wasn't the most impressive night of Sterling's season by any means, but he showed off his predatory instincts with two close-range finishes to seal the win in the second half. They are simply the type of goals that he takes for granted now.

Post-match stats

Manchester City are currently unbeaten in 15 League Cup matches (W11 D4), the longest unbeaten run in this competition since Chelsea went 18 games without defeat between 2004-2008 - though Chelsea were eliminated via penalties during that run.

Two of Oxford United's last three home defeats in domestic cup competitions have come against Manchester City, also losing against City at the Kassam Stadium in the third round of this competition last season.

Raheem Sterling has scored 33 goals for Man City in all competitions in 2019, more than twice as many as he netted for the club in 2018 (16).

Phil Foden has registered an assist in each of his last three appearances for Man City, all in the past seven days (Dinamo Zagreb, Arsenal and Oxford) - he had four assists in total for the club prior to these matches.

What's next?

Oxford are back in League One action at home to league leaders Wycombe on Saturday at 3pm.

