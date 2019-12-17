Mikel Arteta talks with Arsenal at 'sensitive stage'

Arsenal's talks with Mikel Arteta have reached a "sensitive stage", Sky Sports News has been told, as the Gunners work to install the Manchester City assistant as their new head coach.

It is understood the Spaniard has yet to decide where his future lies despite more than 24 hours of discussions, including at his Manchester home where Gunners chief executive Vinai Venkatesham and lawyer Huss Fahmy were pictured leaving after 1am on Monday.

Arteta has a strong emotional pull to former club Arsenal but is also said to be conscious of the strength of his relationship with Pep Guardiola and the potential opportunity to eventually become his successor at the Etihad Stadium.

Guardiola said a few weeks ago he would not stand in Arteta's way if he wanted to take a job as a number one, but also does not want to lose his trusted assistant of two Premier League title-winning campaigns.

Talks between the two clubs are ongoing and the Etihad hierarchy are known to be frustrated by a lack of communication from their Gunners counterparts over the past days.

Negotiations are further complicated by the unusual structure within the Gunners hierarchy, with owner Stan Kroenke and son Josh still to be convinced after getting through interviews Venkatesham, Fahmy, head of football Raul Sanllehi and managing director Edu.

Edu is understood to be keen on hiring former team-mate and club legend Patrick Vieira, who is currently the manager of Nice in France.

Arsenal want a head coach rather than a manager, which also may have led them to Arteta over Carlo Ancelotti, who appears poised to join Everton this week - and Arteta has become recognised as one of the best coaches in the Premier League since his retirement in 2016, developing novel and creative ways of working with the Manchester City players.

1:10 Charlie Nicholas feels former Arsenal captain Mikel Arteta is the perfect replacement for Unai Emery after working under Pep Guardiola. Charlie Nicholas feels former Arsenal captain Mikel Arteta is the perfect replacement for Unai Emery after working under Pep Guardiola.

Sky Sports' Paul Merson:

'This is a big, big gamble putting someone that has never managed before in charge of a club the size of Arsenal.

It's all well and good saying he's worked under Pep Guardiola, but let's be honest, Guardiola would struggle managing this Arsenal team. Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp would struggle!

'To ask someone with no managerial experience to take charge in the current circumstances at Arsenal is a big ask. But there are also massive question marks over his credentials, massive questions.

4:01 Mikel Arteta was very close to getting the Arsenal job 18 months ago, but a last minute change of heart led to Unai Emery's appointment Mikel Arteta was very close to getting the Arsenal job 18 months ago, but a last minute change of heart led to Unai Emery's appointment

'One of the major factors with Arteta being linked with the job is that he's worked closely under Guardiola, and he used to play at Arsenal. Other than the fact he won't get lost on the way to training,

'I've got nothing against Arteta, he was a top player and is a top bloke - I've been in his company and he is lovely. For a coach in his position, he cannot not take the job. After all, getting into management is all about timing.'

Read Paul Merson's Arteta verdict in full