Carabao Cup hits and misses: Rashford strikes again for Man Utd as Liverpool kids impress

Marcus Rashford's suitability for the lead striker role at Manchester United has been a hot topic of debate ever since he burst onto the scene as a fresh-faced 18-year-old back in 2016.

For four seasons, Rashford has struggled to truly silence those who have doubted his credentials as an out-and-out centre-forward, but his recent scoring efforts suggest times are changing.

Rashford broke 51 minutes of Colchester resistance at Old Trafford on Wednesday night and had a hand in United's other two goals as they cruised into the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup.

That strike - Rashford's 14th of the season in all competitions - eased the nerves that a gutsy Colchester side had built inside Old Trafford but, more importantly, saw Rashford secure his best goals return in a single campaign for the club.

Rashford has had some unforgettable moments in a United shirt but with five months of this season remaining, there's every chance this season will be the one to remember.

Jack Wilkinson

In the end Liverpool were comprehensively beaten by Aston Villa, but it was a harsh 5-0 defeat to say the least for the youngest side in their history.

They started brightly at Villa Park, creating two good early chances before eventually succumbing to a fortunate free-kick and a freak own goal. From that point there was no coming back. Neil Critchley, the U23 manager who was doing his best Jurgen Klopp impression on the night, was glowing with pride at the end.

"I thought we were magnificent from the first whistle," he said. "The start to the game was fantastic, we had a couple of chances, we were there from the first moment and we were really unfortunate to concede from a free-kick and a cruel deflection. You then find yourself 2-0 down thinking we've actually played well.

"For long periods of the game I thought we were well in the game, but you get a harsh reality of the quality you're facing. We ran out of legs and steam a bit in the second half, which is understandable, but it was an incredible night and I don't think any of us wanted it to end."

For Critchley and his youth team kids, it's back to reality now. But it was certainly a shop window opportunity for a few of them and Klopp would have had an eye on things from his hotel room in Qatar. Harvey Elliott, the youngest player in Premier League history, in particular looked very special.

Simeon Gholam

Jonathan Kodija celebrates scoring for Aston Villa

The No 9 role has been a bit of a problem for Aston Villa recently. Their first-choice striker Wesley started the season reasonably well with four goals in his first eight appearances, but has failed to score or assist in his last nine Premier League games.

Jonathan Kodjia was given the opportunity to impress against Liverpool's youngsters on Tuesday night, and responded to his first start of the campaign with two goals and a lively display. Wesley also emerged from the bench with something of a point to prove and netted late on in their 5-0 win to end his barren spell.

Wesley has started all 17 Premier League games so far. That is in part due to Dean Smith insisting he maintains faith in his summer acquisition, and partly due to the fact he has lacked any credible alternatives in that position.

Perhaps Kodjia breathing down his neck will be the fire Wesley needs to kickstart his Villa career. Either way, for the first time this season Smith has a genuine choice to make up front in their massive Premier League six-pointer against Southampton on Saturday.

Simeon Gholam

Everton were second best for long periods against Leicester, but incoming manager Carlo Ancelotti, whose appointment is expected to be confirmed before the weekend, will be encouraged by the spirit they showed to fight back from two goals down and take the game to penalties.

Of course, he'll know he has a big job on his hands at Goodison Park. A manager more accustomed to the high life inherits a side sitting 16th in the Premier League table after a dismal start to the season under Marco Silva. The defence requires serious work - Yerry Mina and Michael Keane were poor on Wednesday night - and there are issues elsewhere in the team too.

What's abundantly clear, though - not just from this game but from the meetings with Chelsea and Manchester United too - is that these players are up for a fight. Duncan Ferguson has given them the lift they needed and they are likely to be in buoyant mood for what could be Ancelotti's first game in charge against Arsenal on Saturday.

Nick Wright

James Maddison scored his eighth goal of the season

It is a shame for James Maddison that Gareth Southgate was in Doha watching Liverpool in the Club World Cup rather than back on Merseyside watching Leicester face Everton on Wednesday night. The England boss missed out on another eye-catching performance from a player whose international credentials are growing by the week.

His goal, superbly taken from Ricardo Pereira's cut-back using the outside of his boot, was his eighth of the campaign, meaning he has surpassed his total for the whole of last season in just 19 appearances. Soon after that, he sent over the corner which led to Leicester's second goal. He put in plenty of defensive work too, making important tackles and interceptions and working tirelessly up until the final minute.

There were negatives as well as positives. It was his error which allowed Seamus Coleman to release Richarlison to set up Everton's first goal. He then saw his spot-kick saved in the shootout. But Leicester are into the semi-finals and it owes a lot to his excellence. He is still learning, but few players are more deserving of a place in Southgate's Euro 2020 squad on current form.

Nick Wright

In an otherwise underwhelming first half for Manchester City at the Kassam Stadium, it was Phil Foden who created the opening for the first goal, with a perfectly-weighted pass for Joao Cancelo.

It was a third start in a row for the young English midfielder, who didn't have an exceptional evening for City by any means, but still mustered a third assist in his three starts. He previously had four assists in total for the club.

Even not at his best it was a calm, assured display from Foden. City face a huge Premier League game against Leicester on Saturday evening - live on Sky Sports Premier League - and Pep Guardiola may opt to revert to his more experienced players. It is, however, getting harder and harder for him to leave Foden out.

Simeon Gholam

