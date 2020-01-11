Asmir Begovic: AC Milan target Bournemouth 'keeper as replacement for Pepe Reina

Asmir Begovic could be heading straight back out on loan

AC Milan hope to sign Bournemouth goalkeeper Asmir Begovic to replace Aston Villa-bound Pepe Reina.

Begovic has just returned to the Premier League club after spending the first half of the season on loan in Azerbaijan with FK Qarabag.

The Bosnia & Herzegovina international trained with the Cherries this week but his stay might not be a long one with Milan trying to take him to Italy.

Aston Villa have agreed a deal with AC Milan to take Reina on loan

They have already agreed a loan deal with Aston Villa to send Reina back to the Premier League and that put them in the market for a back-up option behind Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe admitted at his Friday news conference that Begovic might head out on loan again, saying when asked about the 32-year-old's future: "I don't know. I think that's a situation where things may change, but at the moment he's part of our group and he's training very well."

