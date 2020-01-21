David Prutton's Sky Bet EFL predictions

Who is David Prutton tipping for victory in the Sky Bet EFL on Tuesday and Wednesday night? Find out here...

Barnsley vs Preston, Tuesday 7.45pm

This is a big game for Barnsley. They have certainly improved under Gerhard Struber but that gap to the sides above them has started to open a little again and they did not want to slip back into the mire.

Preston got a huge win at the weekend and they could do with a couple more to get themselves back into play-off contention. Both sides will go for the win here, but I think it will be a draw.

Prutton predicts: 1-1 (11/2 with Sky Bet)

Middlesbrough vs Birmingham, Tuesday 7.45pm

Middlesbrough boss Jonathan Woodgate

Middlesbrough's fine run of form came to an end at Fulham on Friday, but Jonathan Woodgate's side had only played Tottenham a few days before and gave a decent account of themselves at Craven Cottage.

Birmingham got a decent draw against Cardiff at the weekend, and once again everyone will be watching Jude Bellingham after another goal for the 16-year-old. What a season he is having! That being said, I fancy Boro to bounce back in this one.

Prutton predicts: 2-0 (9/1 with Sky Bet)

Charlton vs Fulham, Wednesday 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button

Charlton still have some business to do between now and Deadline Day. They still look short a few players and that showed in their defeat against Preston on Saturday.

Fulham are right back in the thick of things and West Brom and Leeds dropping points will give them real hope of pushing for automatic promotion. This could be the game where they struggle a little without Aleksandar Mitrovic, though. Score draw.

Prutton predicts: 1-1 (11/2 with Sky Bet)

Nottingham Forest vs Reading, Wednesday 7.45pm

Nottingham Forest are in great form right now. Joe Lolley looks to have hit top speed to help support Lewis Grabban and they look solid at the back too. They could close the gap on West Brom and Leeds.

Reading have slowed a little in their last couple of games under Mark Bowen, but are still giving a good account of themselves wherever they go. I actually fancy them to nick a draw at the City Ground.

Prutton predicts: 2-2 (14/1 with Sky Bet)