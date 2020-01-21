Nahki Wells: Bristol City approach Burnley over deal for striker

Nahki Wells is currently on loan at QPR

Bristol City have approached Burnley over a permanent deal to sign Nahki Wells.

The striker is currently on loan at Queens Park Rangers but the deal contains a recall option this month.

The Clarets are yet to decide whether to trigger that option and discuss a permanent sale to Ashton Gate.

Manager Sean Dyche suggested earlier this month that they would not recall Wells - but that was in response to whether he could be brought back to fill in for the injured Ashley Barnes.

"I don't think we'll interrupt him at this moment in time. It seems to be going well, and do you need to affect that?" Dyche said.

"There is a break clause. We try to be as honourable as we can, and honour the contract if we say it's for a season. But there's always a break clause, to suit both teams, and the player."

Wells has scored 13 goals in 26 Championship appearances so far this season for Rangers, who are said to be aware of the Bristol City interest.

That includes five goals in his last three games, having scored a hat-trick in the 6-1 thrashing of Cardiff and one each in the defeat to Brentford and win over Leeds.

The 30-year-old's Burnley contract expires in the summer but it does include an option to extend for a further year.

