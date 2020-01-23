Cultural Leonesa 2-1 Atletico Madrid: La Liga giants suffer shock Copa del Rey exit

Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix cuts a dejected figure following the Copa del Rey defeat

Atletico Madrid's disappointing season hit a new low with a 2-1 loss to third division club Cultural Leonesa in the Copa del Rey on Thursday.

Atletico relinquished a late lead and then conceded early in extra-time to be eliminated in the competition's round of 32.

The Madrid-based club have not been eliminated this early in the Copa since losing to Albacete at this stage in 2011-12, just before they hired coach Diego Simeone. That was the last time Atletico fell to a third-division club in the competition.

Cultural Leonesa's French goalkeeper Lucas Giffard made a series of outstanding saves throughout the match, before Sergio Bonito scored an 108th-minute winner to put the small club from the north-western city of Leon into the last 16 for the first time since the 1959/60 season.

Julen Castaneda celebrates with his team-mates after scoring his team's first goal

The crowd of nearly 13,000 at the Reino de Leon Stadium erupted after Benito scored from inside the area after the Atletico defence was caught out of position following a fast breakaway.

Increíble

Increíbles pic.twitter.com/3eKFWB3eVX — Cultural y Deportiva Leonesa (@CyDLeonesa) January 23, 2020

Angel Correa had given Atletico the lead with a left-footed shot from near the penalty spot after a nice one-touch pass by Joao Felix in the 62nd minute.

The hosts equalised with an 83rd-minute volley by Julen Castaeda after Atletico goalkeeper Antonio Adan couldn't fully clear a cross into the area before Bonito struck the winner in extra-time.

Cultural Leonesa's players celebrate after winning the Copa del Rey contest

"We have no other option other than to keep working," Simeone said afterwards. "I have a great squad and the results will come soon."