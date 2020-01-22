Gareth Bale: Real Madrid forward set to see out contract at Bernabeu, says agent Jonathan Barnett

Gareth Bale's agent Jonathan Barnett says the Wales international will see out his contract at Real Madrid

Gareth Bale's agent Jonathan Barnett says the forward is "fine" and will see out his contract at Real Madrid, despite speculation over his future at the Bernabeu in 2019.

Last year, Bale came close to leaving the La Liga giants last summer amid a falling out with Real manager Zinedine Zidane, but talks broke down over his move to Chinese Super League club Jiangsu Suning.

The Welshman, 30, has struggled for form and fitness this season, making 12 appearances in the Spanish top-flight.

However, Real boss Zidane insisted in December that Bale remains a part of his squad after he did not feature in two matches last month.

Speaking about Bale at the Association of Football Agents meeting in North London, Barnett said: "He's got another two and a half years left on his contract, and he's fine. He will be there, everything will be fine.

"That's what I've always said. I've never deviated from that.

"Things could change but loans are ridiculous. Not many clubs can afford him anyway. He's happy, and hopefully, win a couple more things with them."

On whether he would ever potentially return on loan to a Premier League club, Bale's representative said: "He's one of the best players on earth, why would he go somewhere on loan? That's ridiculous."