Reinier: Real Madrid sign Flamengo midfielder

Reinier will join Real Madrid after playing in the under-23 Pre-Olympic Tournament with Brazil

Real Madrid have completed the signing of 18-year-old Flamengo midfielder Reinier.

The Brazilian teenager has signed a six-year contract which runs until June 2026.

He will join their Castilla team once he finishes playing in the Under-23 Pre-Olympic Tournament with Brazil, which concludes on February 9.

"It's important for him to keep his feet on the ground and to not believe the criticism that's going to appear during his career - he's going to be brilliant," Brazil U23 boss Andre Jardine said about Reinier ahead of his move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Reinier has scored six goals in just 14 appearances in Brazil's top division for Flamengo.

