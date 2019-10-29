Gareth Bale to the Chinese Super League back on? - European Paper Talk

Gareth Bale continues to be linked with a move away from the Bernabeu

Spain

Chinese Super League side Shanghai Shenhua remain interested in Gareth Bale and could make a move for the Real Madrid star in January. The La Liga side are willing to let Bale leave for nothing to get his £30m-a-year contract off their books. (Marca)

Barcelona are prepared to offer Ivan Rakitic to Inter Milan in exchange for Stefano Sensi. The Italy international is currently on loan at Inter from Sassuolo but the Serie A giants can sign him permanently for £21.5m. (Sport)

Former Watford head coach Javi Gracia is the frontrunner to take over at Celta Vigo if the club decide to sack under-pressure Fran Escriba. (Radio Galega)

Italy

Roma have turned down the opportunity to sign Jack Rodwell on a free transfer. The midfielder joined up with the Serie A club last week on trial as they searched for reinforcements to ease their injury crisis. (Corriere dello Sport)

AC Milan want to add experience to their squad in January and could launch a move for Ivan Rakitic if Barcelona are prepared to sell the Croatian midfielder for around £30m. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Paris Saint-Germain are expected to make Mauro Icardi's loan move from Inter Milan permanent for £60m after the Argentine striker scored seven goals in his opening seven games for the Ligue 1 side. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is wanted by Brazilian club Flamengo. The striker's contract with LA Galaxy expires in December and has also attracted interest from Napoli and Boca Juniors. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Gianluigi Buffon wants to remain at Juventus until the summer of 2021 and the Serie A side are considering offering the goalkeeper a contract which will keep Buffon at the club until he is 43 years old. (Tuttosport)

Juventus and Atletico Madrid are both interested in Porto wonderkid Fabio Silva. The 17-year-old striker has made six senior appearances and scored his first goal against Famalicao at the weekend. (CalcioMercato)

Germany

Bayern Munich remain interested in Leroy Sane and are confident they can secure the signing of the winger from Manchester City next summer. (Sky Germany)

If Manchester City lose Sane they will make a move for Real Sociedad's Mikel Oyarzabal, who has been compared to Antoine Griezmann. (Sky Germany)

France

Barcelona, Bayern Munich and AC Milan are all interested in Lille striker Victor Osimhen. The Nigeria international has impressed since a summer move from Charleroi, scoring eight goals in 14 matches. (Soccer Link)

Turkey

Besiktas want to send Loris Karius back to Liverpool in January despite the goalkeeper's two-year loan deal not expiring until next summer. (Takvim)