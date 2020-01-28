Jordan Sinnott: Another arrest made over death of Matlock footballer

Jordan Sinnott died following an attack in Retford town centre on Friday

Detectives investigating a fatal assault on a non-league footballer have arrested a 21-year-old man and are continuing to question two other suspects.

Nottinghamshire Police also said a 20-year-old man has been released without charge after being arrested as part of inquiries into the death of Matlock Town midfielder Jordan Sinnott.

The Matlock Town defender sustained a suspected fractured skull and passed away in hospital just after 6pm on Saturday surrounded by his family.

Another 21-year-old man and a 27-year-old man have already been arrested in connection with the incidents and remain in police custody.

Detective Chief Inspector Rob Routledge, who is now leading the investigation, said: "I would like to thank the public again for their response to our appeals, and I continue to encourage anyone who saw anything on Saturday night to come forward.

"Even the smallest detail could be vital to our investigation, so please speak to us if you know something about what happened."

Inspector Neil Bellamy, District Commander for Bassetlaw, said: "Incidents of violence are very rare in Retford, and while the events of this weekend are clearly tragic they are by no means common.

"As the District Commander I will be working in partnership with the licensing team at Bassetlaw District Council to reassure residents of the town and the patrons of businesses and licensed premises.

"Visitors and residents of Retford can be reassured that the investigation into the events of that night will continue in earnest and the Neighbourhood Policing Team will maintain presence and patrols in the town."

Two other men were also injured during the incidents, with a 27-year old man sustaining a suspected broken nose and a 44-year old man receiving a suspected broken jaw.

Police attended the Dominie Cross pub in Retford town centre following a report of up to eight people being involved in an incident in the car park just after 11.25pm on Friday.

Officers then assisted ambulance crews treating Sinnott after he was found unconscious at around 2am on Saturday.

Sinnott was on loan at Matlock from Alfreton Town. Both teams cancelled their matches on Saturday citing "tragic and unforeseen consequences".

Keith Brown, the chief executive of Matlock, said: "His family and friends were with him at his bedside and we send our sincere condolences to them all at this very sad time."

A statement from Alfreton added: "Jordan was a model footballer and an exceptional talent during his time at the Impact Arena and had a close affinity with both the manager, assistant and the players he took the field with.

"The club would ask for privacy to be respected to all at the Reds and to Jordan's family and friends during this delicate time."

Sinnott also played for Huddersfield Town, Altrincham, Chesterfield, FC Halifax Town and had a spell on Bury on loan.

His father Lee played for Watford and featured in the 1984 FA Cup final against Everton. He also played for other clubs including Crystal Palace and Huddersfield.