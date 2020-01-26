Jordan Sinnott: Man arrested on suspicion of murdering non-league footballer

Jordan Sinnott died following an attack in Retford town centre on Friday

A second man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering non-league footballer Jordan Sinnott, Nottinghamshire Police have confirmed.

The Matlock Town defender sustained a suspected fractured skull and passed away in hospital just after 6pm on Saturday surrounded by his family.

In a statement released on Sunday, Nottinghamshire Police confirmed a 21-year-old man had been detained on suspicion of murder.

They also said that a 27-year-old man arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm shortly after the incident remains in police custody.

Detective Inspector Justine Wilson from Nottinghamshire Police said: "Our thoughts remain with Mr Sinnott's friends and family, who our specialist officers are continuing to support. The family would like to pass on their appreciation for the supportive messages they have received and ask for their privacy to be respected at this incredibly difficult time.

"We are still looking for people who may have been directly involved in Mr Sinnott's death and I urge anyone who saw anything to come forward. The answers to this case lie in with the community and I know there will be witnesses who hold vital information for us.

"For the family's sake I ask anyone who witnessed these events to contact Nottinghamshire Police or call Crimestoppers anonymously with any information they may have."

You weren't just a footballer, you were our friend and brother. You gave us incredible memories and scored your first career hat-trick in your final game for the club.



Rest easy Jordan, we love, miss and will never forget you. pic.twitter.com/JB8ZCThCSZ — Matlock Town FC (@Matlock_TownFC) January 25, 2020

Police attended the Dominie Cross pub in Retford town centre following a report of up to eight people being involved in an incident in the car park just after 11.25pm on Friday.

Officers then assisted ambulance crews treating Sinnott after he was found unconscious at around 2am on Saturday.

Two other men also sustained injuries during the incidents, with a 27-year-old man suffering a suspected broken nose and a 44-year-old man receiving a suspected broken jaw.

Sinnott was on loan at Matlock from Alfreton Town. Both teams cancelled their matches on Saturday citing "tragic and unforeseen consequences".

Keith Brown, the chief executive of Matlock, said: "His family and friends were with him at his bedside and we send our sincere condolences to them all at this very sad time."

A statement from Alfreton added: "Jordan was a model footballer and an exceptional talent during his time at the Impact Arena and had a close affinity with both the manager, assistant and the players he took the field with.

"The club would ask for privacy to be respected to all at the Reds and to Jordan's family and friends during this delicate time."

Sinnott also played for Huddersfield Town, Altrincham, Chesterfield, FC Halifax Town and had a spell on Bury on loan.

His father Lee played for Watford and featured in the 1984 FA Cup final against Everton. He also played for other clubs including Crystal Palace and Huddersfield.