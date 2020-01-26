Bruno Fernandes: Manchester United short of Sporting Lisbon valuation

Bruno Fernandes remains a Sporting Lisbon player as talks continue

Manchester United are still short of Sporting Lisbon's valuation of Bruno Fernandes, with talks continuing between the two clubs.

On Thursday the two sides were as much as £10m apart in their valuation with United willing to pay £42m having initially agreed a £55m deal in principle.

With five days left in the January transfer window, United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is desperate to beef up his attacking options, particularly following the injury to Marcus Rashford.

As discussions continue, United are now willing to pay just over £46m.

Last week, Sporting were optimistic they had the basis of a deal with United to buy the 25-year old midfielder.

Super-agent Jorge Mendes flew to Manchester with Sporting's president, Frederico Varandas, and his director of football, Hugo Viana, to finalise a move with United's executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward.

As negotiations stalled with United changing their stance, Mendes, who has been advising Sporting on transfers since last summer, suggested to Sky Sports News United risked missing out on a deal if they waited much longer.

The deal is complicated further still by suggestions that Fernandes' contract includes a clause whereby his agent, Miguel Pinho, will receive 10 per cent or £4m, if Sporting receive a £42m offer for his player - even if the deal is not concluded.

Fernandes wants to join United, but as it stands he remains a Sporting player and continues to play.

