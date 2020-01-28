Bruno Fernandes: Barcelona make bid for Man Utd target

Barcelona have opened talks with Sporting Lisbon over a deal to sign Bruno Fernandes

Barcelona have opened talks with Sporting Lisbon over a deal to sign Manchester United target Bruno Fernandes.

Sky Sports News can confirm reports in Spain the Catalans have proposed signing him this summer until 2025 but will loan him to Valencia until the end of the 2020-21 season.

Barcelona are currently in talks with Valencia over a deal to sign striker Rodrigo and reports in Spain say they are hoping this new proposal can help get a deal over the line.

United and Sporting remain apart in their valuations for Fernandes despite protracted talks over a deal to Old Trafford this month.

More to follow...

