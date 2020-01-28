Islam Slimani: Leicester striker wants Monaco loan cut short

Islam Slimani wants a Premier League return

Islam Slimani has told Monaco he wants to cut short his loan deal, and return to the Premier League in this window.

Interest has been shown in the 31-year-old by Manchester United, but despite their need for a striker, it now looks unlikely United will make a move for the Algerian.

Sky Sports News has confirmed reports in the Daily Mail, saying Slimani is keen to move on from Monaco, where he has scored seven goals and earned seven assists in 13 Ligue 1 appearances.

Slimani is on loan at Monaco from Leicester City

The arrival of new manager Robert Moreno at the end of the year has seen Slimani play just 30 minutes of first-team football.

Aston Villa are monitoring the situation, as they search for a striker in the last few days of the window after having signed Genk striker Mbwana Samatta last week.

Villa's initial enquiries earlier this month suggested the deal was too complicated to complete, because of negotiations with both Monaco, and Slimani's parent club Leicester.

There is no clause in Slimani's contract at Monaco that allows him to leave before the end of the season, and so the French club are likely to want compensation before letting him move.

