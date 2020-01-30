Premier League clubs face difficulty with signing European U18 talent post-Brexit

2:35 Sky Sports News reporter Geraint Hughes explains how football clubs will be affected when Great Britain leaves the European Union on Friday. Sky Sports News reporter Geraint Hughes explains how football clubs will be affected when Great Britain leaves the European Union on Friday.

Not too many people may think there is a connection between the transfer window deadline this Friday and Brexit, but there is, in fact, a significant one.

At 11pm on January 31, the UK leaves the EU and the EEA (European Economic Area) and as a result, FIFA's not too well known 'Article 19' becomes an issue.

Article 19 essentially protects the transfer of U18 players; with the exception of sides in the EU, football clubs worldwide are not allowed to sign other 16 to 18-year-old players from other nations.

While FIFA hasn't given too much clarity, lawyers say by the letter of the law come February 1, Premier League clubs, and all UK clubs, will not be exempt from Article 19 anymore.

Paul Pogba was signed by Manchester United from Le Havre in 2009 when he was 16

Maybe due to the UK's 'transition' from the EU over the course of the next 11 months, FIFA could allow another transfer window where UK clubs will enjoy just one further exemption, but right now that prospect remains unclear.

The most high-profile footballing stars from across the world dream of playing in the Premier League, but changes to movement of labour could have major ramifications for the English top flight.

Sports lawyer Paul Schapiro first highlighted this to Sky Sports News in March 2019, saying: "There are certainly more options for them [European players and English top-flight clubs] to consider if free movement does end.

"But I don't think a new regime will be put in place that significantly restricts Premier League clubs from signing top international stars.

"Nor is it in the EU's position to significantly restrict one of the top leagues in the world, so I think clubs should bear in mind that in the future, the Premier League will still be full of top international stars.

Cesc Fabregas was brought to Arsenal as a teenager in 2003

"British clubs have used this rule [Article 19] in the past to recruit some of the best players from across the continent and it's also a key part of some clubs' recruitment strategies.

"But if we leave the EU, British clubs won't be able to rely on this exemption and they won't be able to sign 16 to 18-year-old stars from the continent in the way they have done previously."

Cesc Fabregas, Hector Bellerin and Paul Pogba were signed under the age of 18 in the past.

It could potentially see more top-flight clubs directing all their efforts towards raiding the best talent from across Britain and the lower divisions of English football instead.

The uncertainty over Article 19 could see English top-flight clubs swoop for top British talent from across the UK

This January, 16-year-old Birmingham City starlet Jude Bellingham has been subject to a £30m bid from Manchester United, while 17-year-old Jarrad Braithwaite has moved from Carlisle United to Everton.

As for older current EU players plying their trade in the UK, most sports lawyers agree that nothing will change after Friday as the Brexit negotiations enter into a second phase.

The transitionary period is due to last through to December 31, 2020, after that, immigration rules may change.

But football is worth £12bn a year to the treasury, an​d with the FA and Premier League already talking to the government about EU players' status, there is a hope that the status quo around transfers from the EU will remain.