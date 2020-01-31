Yerry Mina can fire first for Everton at 50/1 - Jones Knows betting column

Regular readers (hello mum) and my best friends (hello mum, again) know nothing quite gets my punting pulse racing like a centre-back with a penalty-box presence about them. They seduce me in with their meaty heads and big-price make-up.

It's why Shane Duffy has a special place in my heart but with him out of the picture under Graham Potter this season at Brighton, there's a vacancy for a new heartthrob.

I'm hoping Yerry Mina can fill that void for Everton at Watford on Saturday.

Remember, whatever I tip, I back. We're in this together, comrades. Do check out the Profit & Loss record for full clarity on the results. Current returns are: +11.

The big Colombian, who scored against England in the 2018 World Cup last-16 encounter, is a massive threat in the opposition box for a team that has created the most chances from set-pieces this season (53) - that's 12 more than Brighton, who sit second in that particular table. Lucas Digne is one of the best around from dead-ball situations and his left foot is a big weapon in Carlo Ancelotti's armoury.

Digne has produced the third most successful corners this season of any Premier League player, plus, Gylfi Sigurdsson is back in the Everton squad this weekend. Not a bad back-up.

One strange anomaly when assessing Everton's potent set-piece threat is that Mina has yet to score this season. It's not for the want of trying though.

His ability to attack corners is, in my opinion, only rivalled by Duffy in the Premier League. Mina leads the way for the amount of shots on goal for defenders this season with 19, while only defenders Harry Maguire, Jack O'Connell and James Tarkowski have had more touches in the opposition penalty than Mina, who averages 1.84 touches per game.

I was on reporting duty for his last game for Everton against Newcastle and although the stats read that he only had one shot on goal, he was a massive threat every time Ancelotti's men got a set-piece. One key item of criteria for backing a centre-back to score is the amount of licence given to him to go up for set pieces and Ancelotti certainly gives him that.

No player with a penalty box threat like Mina's should be 50/1 to score first. I'm absolutely certain his first of the season is due very soon.

Recommended bet: Watford vs Everton, Saturday 3pm: 1pt on Yerry Mina to score first 50/1 with Sky Bet

