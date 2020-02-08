VAR: Premier League clubs call for change in marginal offside calls

Marginal offside calls have faced criticism in the Premier League this season

Premier League clubs want referees to give attacking players 10cm leeway in marginal VAR offside decisions from next season, Sky Sports News can confirm.

As per the report in The Times, it is understood clubs from England's top flight have told referee chiefs, PGMOL, they want a thicker line when deciding offside calls using VAR.

At a Premier League shareholders' meeting on Thursday, club representatives were shown examples of lines with varying thickness, including 10cm, 15cm and 20cm.

This demonstration highlighted to Premier League clubs that the introduction of a thicker line would give a greater tolerance than is currently being seen this season.

The Premier League's chief executive Richard Masters says VAR is set to stay in the top flight with a possible shake-up of the offside system

Nothing has been decided and no changes will be made this season.

PGMOL will continue to work with lawmakers IFAB but has no preference and will simply implement the laws of the game.

Premier League CEO Richard Masters told Sky Sports News on Tuesday that further talks on potential VAR changes to offside will take place at a club meeting in April.