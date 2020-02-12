Ben Gibson: Burnley defender back training with Middlesbrough

Ben Gibson has a contract at Burnley until the summer of 2022

Ben Gibson has been given permission by Burnley to train with his former club Middlesbrough.

The centre-half earned Boro £15m when he joined Burnley in 2018 but has played just six times under Sean Dyche.

It is understood Gibson is back training on Teesside, although there is no suggestion of him leaving Turf Moor at this point.

The 27-year-old, who was the subject of interest from Watford during January, is under contract at Burnley until 2022.