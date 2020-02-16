Real Madrid held by Celta Vigo as Ashley Young scores for Inter Milan - European round-up

Ashley Young scored his first Inter Milan goal on Sunday

Ashley Young scored his first Inter Milan goal in a 2-1 defeat to Lazio, who went above Antonio Conte's side into second place in Serie A.

Lazio mounted a superb second-half comeback but it was the visitors who drew first blood when Young fired home on the brink of half-time.

But Lazio drew level through a Ciro Immobile penalty early in the second half, before Sergej Milinkovic-Savic found space in a crowded box to curl in the winner on the 69th minute.

The victory moved Lazio into second on 56 points, one behind leaders Juventus and two ahead of Inter in third.

The result also saw the Roman club extend their club record unbeaten run in Serie A to 19 games as they ended Inter's own sequence of 16 games without a league defeat.

Juventus' Colombian midfielder Juan Cuadrado celebrates scoring against Brescia

Goals from Paulo Dybala and Juan Cuadrado were enough to send Juventus back to the top of the Serie A table earlier in the day with a comfortable 2-0 win over 10-man Brescia.

Brescia striker Florian Aye picked up two yellow cards in three minutes near the end of the first half and Juventus immediately capitalised as Dybala whipped in the opener from a free kick.

Cuadrado doubled their advantage with a neat finish after 75 minutes, and the home crowd were given more reason to cheer when captain Giorgio Chiellini came off the bench to make his first appearance since rupturing his cruciate ligament in August.

Brescia's Mario Balotelli challenges Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci

Maurizio Sarri rested Cristiano Ronaldo, who has scored in 10 consecutive Serie A matches, and his gamble paid off as Juve eased to a win that moved them up to 57 points.

Elsewhere, Dusan Vlahovic and Federico Chiesa scored two goals apiece as Fiorentina hammered Sampdoria 5-1, both sides finishing the first half with 10 men after Samp defender Nicola Murru and Fiorentina midfielder Milan Badelj picked up second yellow cards.

A stunning finish from Dries Mertens earned Napoli a 1-0 win at Cagliari that moved them above the Sardinian side and into eighth place.

Dries Mertens scores with a brilliant strike to give Napoli victory over Cagliari

Gennaro Gattuso was looking for a reaction from his side after they fell to a shock 3-2 defeat at home by Lecce last weekend, and Mertens curling shot on the 65th minute was enough to edge them to victory.

Gervinho scored for Parma in a 1-0 victory at Sassuolo, and Hellas Verona extended their unbeaten run to nine games with a 0-0 draw at Udinese.

La Liga: Real held by Celta Vigo

Toni Kroos scored the equaliser for Real Madrid on Sunday

Real Madrid's La Liga title bid took a dent after Zinedine Zidane's side were held to a 2-2 draw at home to Celta Vigo on Sunday, denied all three points by a late strike from Santi Mina.

Mina latched on to a classy through ball from former Barcelona midfielder Denis Suarez and produced a clinical low finish to equalise in the 85th minute.

Celta took an early lead through Russian striker Fedor Smolov but Real responded through Toni Kroos in the 52nd minute before captain Sergio Ramos put Zidane's side in front in the 65th from the penalty spot.

Sergio Ramos scored from the penalty spot to put Real Madrid ahead

The draw ended a five-game winning streak in the league for the leaders and left them on 53 points after 24 games, one ahead of second-placed Barcelona who beat Getafe 2-1 at home on Saturday. Celta meanwhile climbed out of the relegation zone into 17th place in the standings

Elsewhere, Sevilla drew 2-2 with Espanyol and Osasuna beat Athletic Bilbao 1-0. Leganes and Real Betis played out a goalless draw.

Bundesliga: Bayern return top in style

Robert Lewandowski was among the goals as Bayern Munich beat Cologne

Bayern Munich scored three goals in a devastating opening 12 minutes as they thumped Cologne 4-1 away on Sunday to go back to the top of the Bundesliga.

Robert Lewandowski maintained his average of over a goal a game this season as he put the Bavarians ahead in the third minute and goals from Kingsley Coman and Serge Gnabry left Cologne reeling.

After Cologne had two goals disallowed for offside, Gnabry added a fourth in the 65th minute before Mark Uth scored a consolation for the Billy Goats, who deserved more for their second-half effort.

Bayern, chasing an eighth successive title, have 46 points from 22 games, one ahead of RB Leipzig who had gone top with a 3-0 win over Werder Bremen on Saturday. Cologne are 14th with 23 points and have a six-point cushion over the relegation playoff spot.

Mainz and Schalke also played out a goalless draw in Sunday's other Bundesliga game.

Ligue 1: Marseille comeback beats Lille

Dario Benedetto scored the winning goal for Marseille

Marseille cut Paris Saint-Germain's lead at the top of Ligue 1 to 10 points after two quickfire goals midway through the second half gave them a 2-1 win at Lille.

With champions PSG in pole position on 62 points from 25 games after Saturday's 4-4 draw at Amiens, Marseille have 52 while Lille stayed fourth on 40 after the visitors came from behind in an entertaining clash.

Forward Victor Osimhen twice came close in the first half before he fired Lille into a 51st-minute lead with a dinked shot over goalkeeper Steve Mandanda after he took a defence-splitting pass from Jonathan Bamba in his stride.

Marseille missed a penalty on the hour as home keeper Mike Maignan saved Valentin Rongier's spot kick after Tiago Djalo tripped Bouna Sarr, but Lille's joy was short-lived.

The visitors levelled in the 67th minute as Lille defender Reinildo Mandava diverted Valerie Germain's glancing header into his own net and the Marseille midfielder again turned provider two minutes later.

Germain broke loose on the right flank and sent a superb low cross for Argentine striker Dario Benedetto to tap the ball in at the near post and complete Marseille's fightback.

Elsewhere, Lyon were held to a 1-1 draw with Strasbourg, Brest beat St Etienne 3-2 while Reims won 1-0 at home to Rennes.