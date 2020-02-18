Fabio Capello thinks it should be 'impossible' for fans found guilty of racism to attend football matches

1:01 Former England manager Fabio Capello wants life bans for fans found guilty of racially abusing players. Former England manager Fabio Capello wants life bans for fans found guilty of racially abusing players.

Former England manager Fabio Capello says fans who are found guilty of racially abusing players must be handed life bans from football stadiums.

Capello was speaking in the wake of a disturbing incident in Portugal on Sunday - when Porto forward Moussa Marega walked off the pitch after allegedly being racially abused by opposing fans.

And there have also been a number of high profile incidents of alleged racist abuse in Capello's native Italy this season.

Porto forward Moussa Marega asked to be substituted after he was the victim of alleged racist abuse at the weekend

Capello, who is no longer coaching after a trophy-laden career, thinks current punishments are not a sufficient deterrent.

Asked what could be done to tackle the problem of racism, he said: "Some fans go to the pitch for this, go to the stadium for this - they like to do this.

"These fans need to be outside the football, outside the stadium, for life - not for two, three games.

"I read someone in Italy [was banned] for four years - no, for life

"It is impossible for these people to go to the stadium."

