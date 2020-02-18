David Moyes urges West Ham fans to 'stick with us' ahead of Manchester City trip

David Moyes wants West Ham fans to get behind his team for their trip to Manchester City, live on Sky Sports on Wednesday

David Moyes has urged West Ham supporters to "stick with the team" ahead of their game against champions Manchester City on Wednesday, live on Sky Sports.

Hundreds of Hammers fans staged a protest against co-owners David Gold and David Sullivan before the home game against Everton last month.

Further protests are planned but Moyes, while thanking fans for their support of him since he returned to the club in December, urged them to show unity.

He said: "Stick with the team, your support is going to be vital. At home especially I think you can play your part and you can be an influence.

"We have had very few decisions since we have been here I have felt have gone for us and at times the crowd can influence that and we need to try and get behind the team which they have been to be fair.

"I have to say they have been great with me, they're really supportive and helped me since I have been back and I have to say stick with us and hopefully we will turn it around.''

West Ham's trip to the Etihad is followed by an away game against runaway leaders Liverpool on Monday.

But despite their tricky run of fixtures and six-game winless run, Moyes says he is not sure the time is right to throw in new signing Jarrod Bowen, who arrived from Hull on Deadline Day.

Jarrod Bowen signed a five-and-a-half-year deal at the London Stadium

"I have been pleased with what I have seen from Jarrod. He's come in and settled in very quickly, he's looked very sharp in training," said Moyes.

"He's obviously had loads of games, it's not as if he's short of match practice or match fitness in any way so I have been pleased.

"But I am also wary of putting the boys in too quickly. I have had lots of boys from the Championship in the past and I think it's important that you put them in at the right time, the right moments, and we will just take our time and see when it's right for Jarrod.

"He is a talent. We need goals, he can do that. I am also very aware that we don't need to put pressure on him too quickly.''