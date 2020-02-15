West Ham United News

News
  • News
  • Teams
  • Video
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Tables
  • Stats
  • Squad
  • Transfers
  • Sky Bet
  • Super 6
More from Football

West Ham loan Winston Reid to MLS side Sporting Kansas City

Last Updated: 15/02/20 2:08pm

Winston Reid is joining MLS side Sporting Kansas City on loan
Winston Reid is joining MLS side Sporting Kansas City on loan

West Ham's Winston Reid has agreed a loan move to Major League Soccer outfit Sporting Kansas City.

The 31-year-old defender has been sidelined for almost two years with a serious knee injury.

Man City vs West Ham

February 19, 2020, 7:00pm

Live on

Get Sky Sports Get a Sky Sports pass

Reid, who has played 223 times for the Hammers, is the club's second longest-serving player behind captain Mark Noble.

He began his West Ham career in August 2010 when he signed from Danish side FC Midtjylland on a three-year contract for an undisclosed fee.

His first season was a disappointment when he made just 12 appearances and the club was relegated to the Championship.

Reid celebrates scoring West Ham's last ever goal at Upton Park
Reid celebrates scoring West Ham's last ever goal at Upton Park

But he established himself in the side the following campaign when West Ham returned to the Premier League at the first attempt.

The New Zealand international, who played 25 times for his country, will be remembered for scoring the last ever goal at Upton Park in a 3-2 win over Manchester United.

Also See:

Reid will join up with Sporting Kansas City ahead of their new campaign which gets under way with a trip to Vancouver Whitecaps on Sunday March 1.

The club has been an ever-present in the United States' top flight since 1996, winning the championship in 2000 and 2013.

Soccer Saturday Super 6

FREE TO PLAY: Do not miss your chance to land the Super 6 jackpot for the sixth time this season.

Trending

©2020 Sky UK