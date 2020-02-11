Man City vs West Ham rearranged for February 19 and live on Sky Sports

Manchester City will now host West Ham at the Etihad Stadium on February 19

The Premier League game between Manchester City and West Ham will now be played on Wednesday February 19, with the match live on Sky Sports Premier League (Kick-off 7.30pm).

The original fixture at the Etihad Stadium last Sunday was postponed due to the severe weather conditions caused by Storm Ciara, which forced a host of sporting fixtures across the WSL football, Women's Six Nations and the Super League to be called off.

Weather warnings were in place as heavy rain and gusts of up to 80mph hit the UK last weekend. City released a statement on Sunday to say that the game had to be rescheduled, in the "interests of supporter and staff safety".

The Etihad Stadium was hit by a storm last Sunday

It is rare for a Premier League match to be played on the same day as European club fixtures, with Tottenham facing RB Leipzig and Atalanta also hosting Valencia in the last 16 of the Champions League in eight days time.

Under a previous agreement with UEFA, clubs across the continent were not allowed to rearrange fixtures on the same night as Europa League or Champions League games, however, this is now permitted, after the rule was scrapped by European football's governing body in 2017.

The rearranged date will mean the clubs cutting short their winter breaks, although both squads would be back in training anyway.

City's squad were not due to attend a specific winter break training camp and Pep Guardiola's players were scheduled to enjoy four days off after their weekend clash with the Hammers.

Upon their return to action, Guardiola's side are now due to play six games in 19 days until March 8.

David Moyes' side are currently one point adrift from safety in the Premier League relegation zone

As well as the rearranged tie with West Ham, City will face Leicester in the top flight on February 22, Real Madrid at the Bernabeu four days later in the last 16 of the Champions League, and Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup final on March 1.

Meanwhile, West Ham play Liverpool and Southampton before the end of February, as David Moyes' team looks to move out of the relegation zone.

Tickets for the original fixture will be valid and West Ham have confirmed they will offer free return coach travel for their fans.

Watch Man City vs West Ham on Wednesday February 19 on Sky Sports Premier League; Kick-off 7.30pm