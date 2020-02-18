Barcelona want ex-Middlesbrough forward Martin Braithwaite

Martin Braithwaite endured a difficult two-year spell at Middlesbrough

Barcelona have made former Middlesbrough forward Martin Braithwaite their No 1 striking target after ending their interest in Real Sociedad's Willian Jose.

La Liga have given Barcelona the go ahead to sign a striker outside of the transfer window following injuries to Luis Suarez and Ousmane Dembele.

As part of the ruling, Barcelona are only able to sign a striker that is a free agent or currently playing in La Liga.

Braithwaite has a £15m release clause in his current contract at 19th-placed Leganes, who are keen to keep him as they attempt to avoid relegation from La Liga.

Braithwaite has scored eight goals in 20 matches for Leganes this season

The 28-year-old Denmark international would only be eligible to play in La Liga, with Barcelona having already submitted their squad for the knockout phase of the Champions League.

Braithwaite endured a difficult two-year spell at Middlesbrough, scoring only nine goals in 36 Sky Bet Championship appearances.

Barcelona have also shown an interest in Getafe striker Angel Rodriguez.

The 32-year-old - who spent a spell on loan with Real Madrid's B team - has a £7.5m release clause.