Barcelona want ex-Middlesbrough forward Martin Braithwaite
Last Updated: 18/02/20 12:04pm
Barcelona have made former Middlesbrough forward Martin Braithwaite their No 1 striking target after ending their interest in Real Sociedad's Willian Jose.
La Liga have given Barcelona the go ahead to sign a striker outside of the transfer window following injuries to Luis Suarez and Ousmane Dembele.
As part of the ruling, Barcelona are only able to sign a striker that is a free agent or currently playing in La Liga.
Braithwaite has a £15m release clause in his current contract at 19th-placed Leganes, who are keen to keep him as they attempt to avoid relegation from La Liga.
The 28-year-old Denmark international would only be eligible to play in La Liga, with Barcelona having already submitted their squad for the knockout phase of the Champions League.
Braithwaite endured a difficult two-year spell at Middlesbrough, scoring only nine goals in 36 Sky Bet Championship appearances.
Barcelona have also shown an interest in Getafe striker Angel Rodriguez.
The 32-year-old - who spent a spell on loan with Real Madrid's B team - has a £7.5m release clause.