Ousmane Dembele: Barcelona winger out for six months after hamstring surgery

Dembele aggravated his hamstring injury in training last week

Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele has been ruled out for six months after undergoing successful surgery on a hamstring injury.

The 22-year-old has not played since November 27 when he came off in tears in the first half of the 3-1 Champions League win over former club Borussia Dortmund.

Dembele has been in recovery over the past few weeks but then aggravated the injury last week in training and underwent surgery in Finland on Tuesday,

The club said in a statement: "Dembéle has successfully undergone surgery in Turku, Finland where he was operated on by Dr. Lasse Lempainen for a ruptured tendon in his proximal hamstring in his right thigh. The Frenchman will be out for around 6 months.

Ousmane Dembele is expected to miss out on France's Euro 2020 campaign this summer

"The striker was continuing his recovery from the hamstring injury when he was forced to retire from a training session at the Ciutat Esportiva last week.

"Subsequent tests confirmed a complete rupture to the tendon in the proximal hamstring of his right leg."

The Frenchman's injury will also likely rule him out of France's Euro 2020 campaign which kicks off against Germany on June 16.

Dembele moved to the Nou Camp from Dortmund in August 2017 and has scored 19 goals across 74 appearances in all competitions for the club.