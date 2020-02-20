David Prutton's Sky Bet EFL predictions

Who is David Prutton tipping for victory in the Sky Bet EFL this weekend? Find out here...

Derby vs Fulham, Friday 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

Any hopes of Derby making a late run for the play-offs are getting slimmer and slimmer after failing to win their last two. One team often does it but I think the gap is just too big.

Derby vs Fulham Live on

Fulham were desperately poor against Barnsley last week and that was a shocking result for a side chasing promotion. It will be interesting to see if Scott Parker sticks with Marek Rodak in goal, too. I fancy goals here, and a draw.

Prutton predicts: 2-2 (12/1 with Sky Bet)

Brentford vs Blackburn, Saturday 12.30pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

Brentford have drawn their last two, but neither were particularly bad results against Leeds and an in-form Birmingham.

Now they face Blackburn, who are looking resurgent, too. A few (including probably myself!) would have written them off after Bradley Dack's injury, but others have stepped up in his absence and now they look potential contenders. That being said, I reckon Brentford will be too good at home.

Prutton predicts: 2-1 (15/2 with Sky Bet)

Brentford vs Blackburn Live on

Barnsley vs Middlesbrough, Saturday 3pm

What a massive win that was for Barnsley last week against Fulham. Now they have to build on that and go and beat Middlesbrough at home if they are going to get themselves out of trouble.

Boro looked like they were climbing the table around the turn of the year, but have fallen off badly in recent weeks, and to lose to Luton at home was really poor. They need to bounce back, but I'm backing the Tykes here.

Prutton predicts: 2-1 (9/1 with Sky Bet)

Bristol City vs West Brom, Saturday 3pm

Bristol City are around where they often tend to be at this point in the season. A run either way will push them into the top six or see them fall short again.

West Brom look really confident again, despite that late equaliser they conceded against Nottingham Forest last week, and have given themselves a gap to work with. They should be too strong on Saturday.

Prutton predicts: 2-3 (28/1 with Sky Bet)

Leeds vs Reading, Saturday 3pm

Leeds picked up a massive win against Bristol City last week, but once again they looked like a side who do not take enough chances, relying on a goal from Luke Ayling to win the game.

Reading got a superb win last week against Sheffield Wednesday and it was good to see George Puscas back among the goals. He was tipped for big things when he signed but has not quite hit the heights so far. I think Leeds will sneak another home win.

Prutton predicts: 1-0 (6/1 with Sky Bet)

Nottingham Forest vs QPR, Saturday 3pm

It was important to get something from West Brom for Nottingham Forest last weekend, especially after Sabri Lamouchi essentially sacrificed a result against Charlton a few days before.

QPR are the kind of team that have troubled Forest this season. They will soak up pressure and hit them on the counter, and Forest do not like having more than 50 per cent of the ball. It could swing either way, but Forest should have the quality to edge it.

Prutton predicts: 2-1 (8/1 with Sky Bet)

Ipswich vs Oxford, Saturday 3pm

That was a big win for Ipswich and Paul Lambert last weekend. They had slipped from top of League One to out of the play-offs in just a couple of weeks, and needed to arrest the slide.

Oxford also ended their own run of poor form with a thumping midweek win over AFC Wimbledon, so both sides will be feeling confident heading to Portman Road. Score draw here for me.

Prutton predicts: 1-1 (11/2 with Sky Bet)

Northampton vs Exeter, Saturday 3pm

Northampton looked like they were in the type of form that could see them head towards the summit of League Two not so long ago, but three defeats on the spin has ended any hopes of that.

Exeter, meanwhile, have won their last three and are level on points with Swindon at the top of the table. They should win this one.

Prutton predicts: 0-1 (8/1 with Sky Bet)

Prutton's other Championship predictions (All Saturday 3pm kick-off)

Birmingham vs Sheffield Wednesday: 1-0 (6/1)

Charlton vs Luton: 1-2 (11/1)

Preston vs Hull: 2-0 (7/1)

Stoke vs Cardiff: 0-1 (9/1)

Swansea vs Huddersfield: 2-2 (14/1)

Wigan vs Millwall: 1-1 (9/2)