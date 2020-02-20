Premier League weekend preview podcast: Leicester vs Man City, Arsenal vs Everton and more

Manchester City face Leicester on Saturday Night Football

Listen to the Sky Sports Weekend Preview podcast as we look ahead to the Saturday Night Football showdown between Leicester and Manchester City plus two other massive games in the Premier League...

Sky Sports' Peter Smith, Gerard Brand and Ben Grounds are joined by Sky Sports News reporter Kaveh Solhekol to discuss the latest goings-on at Man City following their two-year ban from European competition, with the small matter of facing Leicester on Saturday Night Football.

There's analysis of the improvements at both Arsenal and Everton ahead of their meeting at the Emirates on Renault Super Sunday.

We also examine how Liverpool will look to respond to their Champions League defeat at Atletico Madrid ahead of their clash with West Ham, live on Monday Night Football.

Listen, download or subscribe to the podcast using the links above and tune in to Leicester vs Manchester City live on Sky Sports Premier League HD from 5pm on Saturday; Kick-off 5.30pm