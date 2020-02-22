Football News

News
  • News
  • Teams
  • Tables
  • Leagues/Cups
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Transfers
  • Video
  • On Sky
  • Sky Bet

Cristiano Ronaldo equals record on 1,000th game, Erling Haaland scores again - European round-up

Aaron Ramsey also on target as Juventus extend lead at top of Serie A to four points; Haaland hits 40 goals for season as Dortmund beat Werder Bremen in Bundesliga

Last Updated: 22/02/20 9:13pm

Cristiano Ronaldo scored the opener as Juventus beat SPAL 2-1
Cristiano Ronaldo scored the opener as Juventus beat SPAL 2-1

Cristiano Ronaldo marked his 1,000th career game by scoring in a record 11th consecutive Serie A game in Juventus' 2-1 win at SPAL.

After having an early goal disallowed, Ronaldo broke the deadlock shortly before half-time with a goal that saw him match Gabriel Batistuta and Fabio Quagliarella's record for scoring in consecutive league matches in Italy.

Aaron Ramsey doubled Juve's lead on the hour with his third goal for the club, but Andrea Petagna pulled one back for SPAL from the penalty spot with 20 minutes remaining,

Ronaldo hit the crossbar with a late free-kick, but Juve held on to extend their lead at the top to four points while SPAL remain rooted to the foot of the table, eight points from safety after a fifth straight defeat.

In the early Serie A game, Rodrigo Palacio's 91st-minute equaliser rescued a 1-1 draw for Bologna at home to Udinese, who led for almost an hour thanks to Stefano Okaka's first-half strike.

Bundesliga: Red-hot Haaland, Leipzig thrash Schalke

Erling Haaland notched his 40th goal of the season in Dortmund's win over Werder Bremen
Erling Haaland notched his 40th goal of the season in Dortmund's win over Werder Bremen

Erling Haaland scored his 40th goal of a stellar season to help Borussia Dortmund to a 2-0 victory over Werder Bremen.

Jadon Sancho laid on the opener for defender Dan-Axel Zagadou before Haaland fired his ninth goal in six Bundesliga games to ensure Dortmund remained four points behind champions Bayern Munich.

RB Leipzig remained on the coattails of Bayern with a 5-0 demolition of Schalke on Saturday.

Schalke goalkeeper Alex Nuebel completely misjudged a Marcel Sabitzer shot for the visitors' lead after only 50 seconds, but they had to wait almost an hour to strike again with Timo Werner notching his 21st league goal.

Marcel Halstenberg then killed off any Schalke hopes with Leipzig's third in the 68th before late goals from Angelino and Emil Forsberg completed Leipzig's biggest away win ever in the Bundesliga to leave them a point behind Bayern.

Cologne deepened the sense of crisis at Hertha Berlin with a 5-0 thrashing of the club in their second outing since Jurgen Klinsmann's resignation.

Florian Kainz had a hand in two goals as Cologne thrashed Hertha Berlin
Florian Kainz had a hand in two goals as Cologne thrashed Hertha Berlin

Hertha started ambitiously but forgot about defending, allowing Jhon Cordoba to score twice on the counter-attack inside 22 minutes, before they conceded a third in slapstick fashion with Cordoba setting up Florian Kainz, whose shot rebounded off Hertha goalkeeper Rune Jarstein and went in off the post.

Also See:

Kainz added a fourth on the counter in the second half before Mark Uth completed the rout with a brilliant free-kick 20 minutes from time.

Elsewhere, Fortuna Dusseldorf boosted their survival hopes with a 2-0 victory over Freiburg, sealed by strikes in either half from Andre Hoffmann and Erik Thommy, while Lucas Ribeiro's stoppage-time strike earned Hoffenheim a point at Borussia Monchengladbach, who lead through Matthias Ginter's first-half strike.

Soccer Saturday Super 6

FREE TO PLAY: Do not miss your chance to land the Super 6 jackpot for the sixth time this season.

Trending

©2020 Sky UK