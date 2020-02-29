IFAB agree to introduction of concussion trials

The IFAB are set to approve trials of concussion substitutes

The International Football Association Board (IFAB) has agreed to introduce trials for concussion substitutes.

At their annual general meeting in Belfast, the IFAB decided that more research is required before introducing concussion subs into the laws of the game but the trials could take place as soon as this summer at the Olympics.

An IFAB statement read: "The International Football Association Board... agreed to draw up protocols to be used in trials for substitutions in cases of concussion.

"The IFAB also agreed that more research data is required before proposing possible changes to the Laws of the Game.

The offside law could also be under review following the IFAB meeting

"FIFA indicated a strong interest in having trials at the Men's and Women's Olympic Games football tournament in July 2020, with other competitions also being able to take part in the trials."

The IFAB has also hinted a possible review of the offside law after much controversy over tight offside calls going against the attacking side with the use of video assistant referees.

"The AGM agreed to consultation with all the relevant stakeholders, including The IFAB Technical Advisory Panel (TAP) and the Football Advisory Panel (FAP), to review the offside Law to foster the spirit of attacking play," the statement added.

Irish Football Association chief executive Patrick Nelson, who chaired the IFAB's annual general meeting in Belfast, said: "We agreed it would be a sensible move to draw up some protocols for trials for potential additional substitutes in cases of concussion.

"FIFA have expressed strong interest in being part of trials at the Olympics. More research data is needed before we could consider any permanent changes to the laws."