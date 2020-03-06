Manchester derby combined XI: Luke Shaw over Benjamin Mendy? Andy Cole, Micah Richards, Joleon Lescott and Wes Brown discuss

5:21 Luke Shaw over Benjamin Mendy? Who makes the Manchester combined XI? Andy Cole, Micah Richards, Joleon Lescott and Wes Brown discuss Luke Shaw over Benjamin Mendy? Who makes the Manchester combined XI? Andy Cole, Micah Richards, Joleon Lescott and Wes Brown discuss

It has been a season of contrasting fortunes for Manchester United and Manchester City with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer undertaking a transitional process at Old Trafford that has impacted progress on the pitch while City - although falling short in the Premier League - are on course to win multiple silverware once again this season.

Ahead of Sunday's derby clash between United and City, the four former Premier League stars got together in association with Renault to select their combined XI.

It was a heated debate involving some tough selection issues, including whether to select David de Gea or Ederson while the omission of David Silva certainly drew strong opinions from the ranks.

Eventually, the panel decided on: Ederson, Shaw, Maguire, Laporte, Walker, Fernandinho, Pogba, De Bruyne, Sterling, Rashford, Aguero.

Manchester Derby combined XI

