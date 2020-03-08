Carlos Tevez: Diego Maradona kiss helps Boca Juniors striker to title

Carlos Tevez kisses Diego Maradona for luck ahead of Saturday's match

Carlos Tevez kissed Diego Maradona for luck before scoring Boca Juniors' winner to seal the Argentinian Primera Division title on Saturday.

It was a dramatic final day in Argentina's top-flight, with Tevez's 72nd-minute goal completing a 1-0 win over Maradona's Gimnasia at the Bombonera, ensuring Boca pipped bitter rivals River Plate to the title by one point.

River were one point ahead of Boca at the top of the table going into Saturday's matches and could have won their first league title since 2014 with a win on the final day of the league campaign.

However, they were held to a 1-1 draw at Atletico Tucuman, handing Boca their third league title in four years.

Tevez's kiss with Maradona may have raised some eyebrows among the Boca hierachy because of his long-standing feud with newly-elected second vice president Juan Roman Riquelme.

But the former Manchester City and United striker said his show of affection for the the former Boca player was instinctual and was quick to praise Riquelme's impact at the club.

Tevez's 20-yard strike won Boca the title

"I knew I had to kiss Diego, I was lucky that way...sometimes you have to look for luck," Tevez told Argentine publication Ole.

"Roman is very important, it was very clear from the first talk. He also helped me a lot to find that Carlitos, this is the reward. Roman in the box, me making a goal."

Ahead of this weekend's match, Sky Sports writer Adam Bate headed to Buenos Aires to shed some light on the rivalry between Maradona and Riqueleme...

Diego Maradona and Juan Roman Riquelme do not see eye to eye

The last match of Diego Maradona's incredible career came as a Boca Juniors player in the Superclasico against River Plate at the Monumental. He was substituted with his team a goal down, replaced by teenage hopeful Juan Roman Riquelme. The young playmaker proceeded to turn the game on its head as Boca won 2-1. A new hero had emerged.

