David Beckham's Inter Miami score first MLS goal but slip to second straight defeat

David Beckham's Inter Miami scored their first MLS goal, but it could not stop them slipping to a 2-1 defeat at DC United.

Rodolfo Pizarro opened the scoring for Inter Miami inside two minutes and they thought they had added a second, but the goal was ruled out by VAR due to a handball by Roman Torres in the build-up.

They suffered a further blow moments later when Torres was then sent off, meaning Inter Miami had to play the remaining 36 minutes with 10 men.

Things went from bad to worse when Inter Miami when Yamil Asad equalised from the penalty spot after Edison Flores had been brought down in the box.

The turnaround was complete two minutes later when Frederic Brillant hit DC United's winner to condemn Beckham's side to defeat.

The former England captain's new team are without a point after back-to-back defeats from their opening two games.

Henry's Montreal held by Dallas

At Toyota Stadium, FC Dallas came from behind to draw 2-2 with Theirry Henry's Montreal Impact.

Maximiliano Urruti opened the scoring in the 59th minute for Montreal against his former club and he doubled the lead with his second of the game nine minutes later.

However, Zdenek Ondrasek pulled one back for the hosts seven minutes from time and in the sixth minute of stoppage time, 17-year-old Ricardo Pepi equalised to earn Dallas a point.

MLS round-up...

Elsewhere, Minnesota made it two wins from two with a thrilling 5-2 victory over San Jose Earthquakes.

Sporting Kansas City enjoyed a thumping 4-0 win over Houston Dynamo.

New England and Chicago Fire shared the spoils at the Gillette Stadium following a 1-1 draw.

Meanwhile, Colorado Rapids made it two wins from two with a 2-1 against Orlando City.

Younes Namli opened the scoring in the 64th minute but Orlando equalised with less than ten minutes left through Christopher Mueller.

However, the Rapids got a winner in the last minute as Drew Moor headed home.

Real Salt Lake and New York Red Bulls continued their unbeaten starts to the season, with a 1-1 draw at the Rio Tinto Stadium.

Atlanta United made it two wins from two, beating FC Cincinnati 2-1.

Ezequiel Barco put Atlanta ahead before former Fulham and Bournemouth midfielder Emerson Hyndman doubled the advantage.

Cincinnati did pull one back with Yuya Kubo wrong-footing Brad Guzan in goal, but Atlanta held on for the win.

Defending champions Seattle Sounders rescued a point against Columbus Crew following a 1-1 draw at CenturyLink Field.

LA Galaxy remain winless from their opening two games as they lost 1-0 to Vancouver Whitecaps.

Finally, Toronto got their first win of the season thanks to a 1-0 victory against New York City FC.