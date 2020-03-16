Gary Neville, Jamie Carragher, Jamie Redknapp and more on this week's The Debate specials

Join Jamie Carragher, Gary Neville and more guests for a week of extended editions of The Debate

Join Jamie Carragher, Gary Neville, Jamie Redknapp, Paul Merson, ex-EFL chief Shaun Harvey and more on a special week of The Debate shows.

With the football season on hold due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, Sky Sports will be hosting five extended editions of The Debate this week from 7-9pm every evening with guests including pundits, football managers, players and those who have been at the forefront of organising the domestic game.

Starting on Monday night, live on Sky Sports News and Sky Sports Premier League, join the discussion on the issues currently facing football in light of the delay to the season, and what happens next.

On Monday former EFL chief executive Shaun Harvey will join Geoff Shreeves, QPR manager Mark Warburton, Sky Sports pundit Alan Smith and Sky Sports News chief reporter Bryan Swanson on the panel as we hear from different viewpoints within the game on the situation.

Redknapp will be in the studio alongside Millwall boss Gary Rowett, former FA Club England managing director Adrian Bevington - with England's two friendlies later this month already postponed and Euro 2020 looking likely to follow - as well as Shreeves and Swanson on Tuesday, shortly after UEFA is set to hold a meeting on the future of their continental tournaments.

Merson will join Shreeves and Premier League-winning defender Joleon Lescott on Wednesday, with the regular MNF duo of Neville and Carragher joining Kelly Cates on Thursday - and ready to analyse the outcome of another meeting, this time of Premier League clubs discussing the domestic situation, due to be held earlier in the day.

On Friday, David Prutton will host the final show of the week with that evening's guests to be confirmed.

The Debate schedule