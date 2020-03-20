Sunday Supplement - watch on Sky Sports

Watch Sunday Supplement on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports News.

Sunday Supplement returns this weekend as more top football writers discuss the issues facing the game.

Joining Jacqui Oatley will be Miguel Delaney, chief football writer for The Independent, Henry Winter, chief football writer for The Times and Oliver Holt, chief sports writer at the Mail on Sunday.

Watch Sunday Supplement at 10am on Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports News.