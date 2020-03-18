Fans won't get refunds on independent flights to Euro 2020, says Simon Calder

1:38 Travel journalist Simon Calder says that unless you have booked to attend European Championship matches through a specific tour operator, you will not get a refund on flights as things stand Travel journalist Simon Calder says that unless you have booked to attend European Championship matches through a specific tour operator, you will not get a refund on flights as things stand

Fans who have booked to travel independently to European Championship matches this summer have been warned they are unlikely to get refunds.

Travel journalist Simon Calder says if services run as scheduled after the coronavirus pandemic is expected to peak, airlines will only be eager to recoup any losses they suffer in non-travel periods.

While a run to the final for England would largely have meant fans seeing their team play at home, Wales supporters were due to follow their side to Baku and Rome in the group phase.

This year's tournament was put back 12 months by UEFA on Tuesday in an effort to help contain the global pandemic which has seen more than 200,000 become infected.

Calder told Sky Sports News: "If you had gone through a specialist sport operator and you bought specific packages which include your flights, accommodation and - crucially - your match ticket, it is very straightforward.

Wales fans will have booked to watch their team play two games at Baku's Olympic Stadium this June

"They can't deliver that, you get your money back and that's absolutely fine.

"Most of us, I suspect, have bought our flights and accommodation separately. I've got a ticket for the Finland against Belgium match in St Petersburg.

"I've managed to cancel accommodation to get a refund but I'm still waiting what the airline is to do. It may well be that I get an unexpected football-free weekend in St Petersburg in June.

"You are not going to get any kind of refund. It's not at all clear what the airlines will do but in a normal time, they would probably say you could have your money back or postpone it.

"Things are not normal. Airlines are under more pressure than they have been since the Second World War and they are not in any mood other than to say normal terms and conditions apply."