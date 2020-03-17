European leagues commit to June 30 finishes, according to UEFA statement

A statement from UEFA shows a commitment from European leagues to ending domestic seasons by June 30

European leagues have committed to ending all domestic seasons by June 30, according to a statement released by UEFA.

It is hoped the coronavirus pandemic will relent to the extent play can resume as a preference over concluding competitions early with incomplete fixture lists.

Should that be the case, it would see leagues in leading nations finish exactly a month after the original end date of May 30.

The statement says there may be 'possible limitations or drops of current exclusive calendar slots, potentially resulting in the scheduling of domestic league matches in mid-week and scheduling of UEFA club competitions matches on weekends'.

It also mentions possible adaptations of the 2020/21 Champions League and Europa League qualifying rounds, which ordinarily begin in July for many teams.

Matches in the Premier League are currently on hold until early next month

Most clubs in the Premier League and Scottish Premiership have closed their training grounds, with players currently working on fitness themselves at home.

Top-flight fixtures in England are currently suspended until April 3, with that date widely expected to be pushed back.

Scottish games at all levels including grassroots were put on hold on Friday, with no return date in place at present.

Analysis: A commitment among unknowns

Sky Sports News chief reporter Bryan Swanson

1:40 Sky Sports News Chief Reporter Bryan Swanson confirms that the European leagues have made a commitment to finish their respective leagues by June 30 2020 Sky Sports News Chief Reporter Bryan Swanson confirms that the European leagues have made a commitment to finish their respective leagues by June 30 2020

European football has committed to finish this season by June 30. This includes the Premier League, EFL, SPFL, Champions League and Europa League.

Clearly there is a big 'if' there, we are in a fluid situation and there are a large quantity of unknowns, but June 30 is the target they are working towards, their commitment to the game.