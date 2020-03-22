Coronavirus: Marouane Fellaini tests positive for COVID-19

Marouane Fellaini has been placed in quarantine

Marouane Fellaini has been diagnosed with coronavirus following his return to China, the Belgian's Chinese Super League club Shandong Luneng announced on Sunday.

Fellaini, who joined Shandong last January from Manchester United, returned to the country on Friday to join up with his club and tested positive for the coronavirus.

The former Belgium international did not have a fever and was asymptomatic, the club said, and has now been placed in quarantine.

1:05 Phil Thompson praises Manchester City and Manchester United's joint support for food banks Phil Thompson praises Manchester City and Manchester United's joint support for food banks

Chinese football has been hit hard by the outbreak, with the start of the Chinese Super League pushed back indefinitely from its intended February 22 start date.

Fellaini, however, is the first player in the country's top flight to have returned a positive test for the virus.

Brazilian striker Dori, who plays for second division side Meizhou Hakka, was confirmed as having the virus last week while Spain-based China international Wu Lei said he was recovering from the condition on Saturday.