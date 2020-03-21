Coronavirus: Paolo Maldini and son Daniel test positive

AC Milan legend Paolo Maldini is now technical director at the San Siro

AC Milan director Paolo Maldini and his son Daniel have both tested positive for coronavirus.

Both Paolo and 18-year-old forward Daniel - who made his first-team Milan debut last month - have spent the last two weeks in quarantine and will continue to remain in isolation, the Serie A club said in a statement.

"AC Milan confirms that Paolo Maldini, the club's technical director, became aware of contact with a person who subsequently tested positive for Coronavirus and began to display symptoms of the virus himself," the club said.

Daniel has followed in the footsteps of father Paolo and grandfather Cesare by playing for AC Milan

"He was administered with a swab test yesterday (Friday), the result of which was positive. His son Daniel, a forward in AC Milan's youth team who had previously been training with the first team, also tested positive.

"Paolo and Daniel are both well and have already completed two weeks at home without contact with others. They will now remain in quarantine until clinically recovered, as per the medical protocols outlined by the health authorities."

