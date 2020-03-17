Coronavirus: Blaise Matuidi becomes second Juventus player to test positive

Blaise Matuidi joined Juventus from PSG for £18.2m in August 2017

Blaise Matuidi has become the second Juventus player to test positive for coronavirus.

The Italian champions confirmed on Tuesday that the French World Cup-winning midfielder has been in voluntary isolation since 11 March, describing him as "well and asymptomatic".

Juve centre-back Daniele Rugani was confirmed as having COVID-19 last week.

Matuidi has played 31 times in all competitions this season, including the 2-0 win over title rivals Inter Milan that was played behind closed doors.

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte announced earlier in the month that all sport in the country would be suspended until April 3 at the earliest.