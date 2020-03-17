Juventus News

News
  • News
  • Teams
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Tables
  • Stats
  • Squad
More from Football

Coronavirus: Blaise Matuidi becomes second Juventus player to test positive

Last Updated: 17/03/20 8:54pm

Blaise Matuidi joined Juventus from PSG for &#163;18.2m in August 2017
Blaise Matuidi joined Juventus from PSG for £18.2m in August 2017

Blaise Matuidi has become the second Juventus player to test positive for coronavirus.

The Italian champions confirmed on Tuesday that the French World Cup-winning midfielder has been in voluntary isolation since 11 March, describing him as "well and asymptomatic".

Juve centre-back Daniele Rugani was confirmed as having COVID-19 last week.

Also See:

Matuidi has played 31 times in all competitions this season, including the 2-0 win over title rivals Inter Milan that was played behind closed doors.

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte announced earlier in the month that all sport in the country would be suspended until April 3 at the earliest.

Join Sky Bet Club and track your progress towards a £5 free Bet

Opt in and bet £25 or more before 23:59 on Sunday. Free bets credited by 7pm on Monday.

Trending

©2020 Sky UK