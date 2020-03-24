LeBron James reiterates Liverpool, Kylian Mbappe love

NBA superstar LeBron James revealed he 'loves' every Liverpool player

NBA superstar LeBron James has reiterated his love of Premier League leaders Liverpool, and named Kylian Mbappe among his favourite football players.

With James' Los Angeles Lakers currently out of action due to the coronavirus pandemic, the three-time NBA champion took to Instagram to host a questions and answers session on Monday.

James, a minority owner of Liverpool, could see his ties to Anfield increase after the club's new kit deal with Nike saw them join the company that has sponsored the basketball star throughout his career.

"Favourite soccer players ... I got a few," James responded to a question.

"First of all, every player on Liverpool. Straight up. Every player on Liverpool.

PSG forward Kylian Mbappe is the joint-top scorer in Ligue 1 this season with 18 goals

"Mbappe, Neymar, Cristiano Ronaldo, those guys are legends, I love those guys. Those are just a few of them."

Liverpool have been linked with a move for Paris Saint-Germain forward Mbappe, a transfer that would undoubtedly please James.

The 21-year-old had scored 30 goals in 33 appearances for the French side before the season was suspended.

Liverpool were 25 points clear at the top of the table and needed just two wins to secure a first Premier League title when English football was halted earlier this month.

'Trent reveals Barca admiration'

Liverpool are already in possession of another one of the sport's rising stars, Trent Alexander-Arnold, who has insisted he's 'never thought' about leaving the club.

The home-grown 21-year-old has played a starring role for the past two seasons under Jurgen Klopp, helping his side to the Champions League title last June.

Despite reiterating his commitment to Liverpool, Alexander-Arnold did reveal his next favourite football team to be La Liga champions Barcelona.

Trent Alexander-Arnold has admitted his admiration for Spanish champions Barcelona

"I love the club more than anything. I love everything about it. I love the city. I love the fans, the people," Alexander-Arnold said during an interview with GQ. "So, no, why would I think about anywhere else?"

"It's not something I've ever thought about. I've always loved Liverpool.

"I've always supported them. I've always played for them. So, yeah, still now, I wouldn't sit there in my room and daydream about playing somewhere else."

"I'd say my favourite other team would be Barca. I feel as though they've got kind of the same values and beliefs as Liverpool," he explained.

"(In Liverpool), Everyone's got the same beliefs, the same drive to succeed, the same hard-work ethic, the tenacity. The passion in what they believe in is a massive thing in this city."