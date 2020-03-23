Evan Ndicka: Who is Arsenal and Liverpool target?

Eintracht Frankfurt's Evan Ndicka has been linked with a Premier League move

Eintracht Frankfurt defender Evan Ndicka is being monitored by Arsenal and Liverpool. His profile would make him an asset to any Premier League club, writes Ben Grounds.

The 20-year-old French defender was being tracked by a host of top European clubs before the suspension of football across the continent due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

Ndicka was an unused substitute on both occasions that his side faced Arsenal during the Europa League group stages this season, but he was pictured in conversation with compatriot Matteo Guendouzi prior to the first of those meetings at the Commerzbank-Arena in September.

The pair know each other having played for France at age-group level, but might they team up on a more regular basis under Mikel Arteta at the Emirates? We take a look at Ndicka's profile ahead of a potential move to the Premier League.

Ndicka speaks to Arsenal midfielder Matteo Guendouzi earlier this season

Factfile

Age: 20

Position: Left-back/centre-back

Club: Eintracht Frankfurt

Nationality: French

International caps: None - capped at France U21 level

Background

Ndicka has made 14 starts and one substitute appearance in the Bundesliga this season, more recently being deployed as a left-back, including in the Europa League last-32 triumph over RB Salzburg and last-16 first-leg defeat to Basel.

The Parisian of Cameroonian descent is an Auxerre academy graduate, making his senior debut for the club in January 2017 at the age of just 17. After 14 senior appearances, he joined Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt for just under £5m in July 2018.

Establishing good communication among defenders is key to success, and his ability to speak German and French would suit a move to either Liverpool or Arsenal with several members of both squads speaking those languages.

What's his playing style?

A commanding defender, Ndicka's all-round game is enough to get Arsenal and Liverpool supporters exciting. The defender's physicality and natural left-foot are increasingly rare commodities for a centre-back. At 6ft 4in, he has the profile to win aerial duels, but his ball-playing ability shouldn't be overlooked.

As a result of these qualities, Ndicka has also featured at both club and international level as a defensive midfielder, capable of breaking up attacks and starting transitions. His pace, bravery and natural fitness are areas that have led to some of Europe's top clubs monitoring his progress in Germany.

Eintracht are currently languishing in 12th position in the Bundesliga after their squad was overhauled last summer after reaching the Europa League semi-finals.

Manager Adi Hutter used Ndicka sparingly at the start of the current campaign, but he has been a virtual ever-present since the beginning of November on the left side of defence.

Hutter believes his defence has a better balance with the more experienced Martin Hinteregger and David Abraham featuring as the most regular centre-half pairing.

How will he fit in?

Ndicka looks to dispossess Leo Bonatini of Vitoria during a Europa League tie

Given the current coronavirus pandemic, scouts are currently unable to watch potential target in games, but clubs are continuing their research and due diligence into potential transfer signings. How Arsenal would use the player may be in contrast to how Liverpool see him fitting in at Anfield.

Andrew Robertson is the first-choice left-back under Jurgen Klopp, but it is understood that the club are looking into seeking cover for the Scotland international - and Ndicka has predominately featured on the left side of Frankfurt's defence when called upon this season.

The Premier League could also be in the market for a new centre-back due to the uncertain future of Dejan Lovren, who has made only nine league starts this season.

Conversely, Arsenal signed Pablo Mari - a left-footed centre-back - from Flamengo in January, albeit on an initial loan deal, although they do have the option to make the transfer permanent this summer.

With Bukayo Saka excelling in a left-back role during the second half of this campaign, Arteta could utilise Ndicka in a more central position than Klopp, with natural full-backs Kieran Tierney and Sead Kolasinac both likely to have returned to fitness by the time the season resumes.

So when could he arrive in the Premier League?

The grey area shows Ndicka's usual defensive action area during this season

While Ndicka continues to be tracked by Arsenal and Liverpool, they aren't alone in being impressed. Spanish sides Valencia and Sevilla and the two Milan clubs have also been keen on the player, who is one of a limited number of promising left-footed centre-backs.

But were he to choose a move to the English top-flight, it is uncertain whether the UK transfer window will open as scheduled on June 18, with no definitive date for when the current domestic season will be resumed.

Sky Sports News reported this week that FIFA is reviewing the situation with regards to player registrations, with the possibility that players could run out of contract at clubs before the season restarts.

Did you know?

Ndicka's stock continues to rise after being named Rookie of the Month in February 2019

Last season, Ndicka's displays caught the eye of Bundesliga legend Lothar Matthaus as he was nominated Rookie of the Month for February.

The public then awarded the defender the monthly accolade after his standout performances during four Bundesliga matches.

The defender won 77 per cent of his aerial duels, and 61 per cent of his challenges overall, while he completed 86 per cent of his passes and made 59 interceptions to beat RB Leipzig's Tyler Adams and Hertha Berlin's Marko Grujic to the prize.