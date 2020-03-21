Liverpool and Arsenal monitoring Evan Ndicka of Eintracht Frankfurt

Evan Ndicka has made 15 appearances for Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga this season

Liverpool and Arsenal have been monitoring the Eintracht Frankfurt defender Evan Ndicka this season.

They had been among the clubs tracking the France Under-21 international before the suspension of football across Europe due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

Spanish sides Valencia and Sevilla and the two Milan clubs have also been keen on Ndicka, who is one of a limited number of promising left-footed centre-backs.

Arsenal signed Pablo Mari - a left-footed centre-back - from Flamengo in January, albeit on an initial loan deal, although they do have the option to make the transfer permanent this summer.

Premier League leaders Liverpool, meanwhile, could be in the market for a new centre-back due to the uncertain future of Dejan Lovren, who has made only nine Premier League starts this season.

It is also uncertain whether the UK transfer window will open as scheduled on June 18, with no definitive date for when the current domestic season will be resumed.

Sky Sports News reported this week that FIFA is reviewing the situation with regards to player registrations, with the possibility that players could run out of contract at clubs before the season restarts.

However, clubs are understood to be continuing their research and due diligence into potential transfer targets, despite scouts currently being unable to watch them in games.

Ndicka, 20, has made 14 starts and one substitute appearance in the Bundesliga this season, more recently being deployed as a left-back, including in the Europa League last-32 triumph over RB Salzburg and last-16 first-leg defeat to Basel.