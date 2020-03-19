Coronavirus: Which Premier League clubs are still training, and when will others return?

Tottenham are among the clubs still in training this week

Some Premier League teams are in self-isolation, some training grounds have been closed as a precaution, others are still taking to the grass. What is your club doing as the coronavirus outbreak takes off?

Arsenal

Arsenal are due to return to training on March 24, which is 14 days after the players last had contact with head coach Mikel Arteta, who tested positive for the coronavirus.

The club have also confirmed the re-opening of his first-team training centre at London Colney and the academy development centre at Hale End - both of which were closed for deep cleaning following Arteta's diagnosis.

Aston Villa

Aston Villa have shut down their training ground for the rest of the week. The players trained on Monday but have now been sent home with individual training programmes.

Callum Hudson-Odoi is "doing well and looking forward to returning to the training ground" after having the virus

Bournemouth

Bournemouth are off and training at home until Monday March 23. The Cherries are also among a number of clubs to close their stadium and keep staff at home in line with government guidelines.

Brighton

Brighton have given their players a break from training. They are due back at the training ground on Friday when their schedules will be reviewed.

Burnley

Burnley trained on Tuesday as boss Sean Dyche was named Manager of the Month for February. New chief executive Neil Hart said: "We will do what's right for the well-being of our supporters, staff and everyone involved with the club."

As of Wednesday, players have been given several days off.

Chelsea

Chelsea players are self-isolating after Callum Hudson-Odoi tested positive for the virus last Thursday. Mason Mount has apologised for playing football in public when he was supposed to be self-isolating, having been reminded of his responsibilities by the club.

The club have also announced their Millennium Hotel at Stamford Bridge will be made available to NHS staff assisting with the coronavirus outbreak.

Crystal Palace closed their training ground in Beckenham this week

Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace closed their Beckenham training ground on Monday and have given the players the week off with the intention to review their situation then.

Everton

Everton's training ground has been closed as a precaution. Staff, including players, have been advised to stay away from all club sites until further notice.

Players have been given individual gym programmes and guided aerobic work by Everton's medical and fitness staff with Carlo Ancelotti is in daily contact with his backroom team.

Leicester

The Leicester team have been given a few days off. Their return date yet to be confirmed. Several players were self-isolating last week, according to Brendan Rodgers, ahead of the weekend's fixtures, which were cancelled.

Liverpool

Following the extension of the Premier League suspension to April 30, Liverpool players will remain at home with individual training programmes. No date has been set for their return to Melwood.

Meanwhile, next month's Hillsborough memorial service at Anfield has been postponed.

Manchester City

Manchester City are not releasing any information on their plans at the moment.

Manchester United

Manchester United have cancelled first-team training in line with government advice and all players are training individually. The club have also closed their museum, stadium tour and the Red Cafe.

Newcastle

Newcastle are not expected back in training until March 30. They were the first club in the Premier League to ban handshakes on club premises as the outbreak began.

Norwich

Norwich players have been told to stay away from the club's training ground. They have all been given individual training plans.

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder and his side are among the sides training this week

Sheffield United

Sheffield United are back in training. They returned on Monday. This is despite closing their academy until March 30 and suspending indefinitely all non-essential business, which includes player appearances, training ground visits and fan meetings.

Southampton

Southampton players trained on Monday but they have now been told to stay away from their training ground. Ralph Hasenhuttl's squad have now been advised to follow individual fitness and conditioning programmes from home. Club staff have also been told to work from home.

Tottenham

Tottenham are training this week but on weekdays only. Heung-Min Son had been self-isolating for two weeks after returning from an operation on his arm in South Korea at the end of February.

Watford

Watford players are not training at the moment, but a decision should be made in the next couple of days as to when they will return to the training base. Meanwhile, the players have been given a home fitness and conditioning programme to follow as they await further instruction.

West Ham

West Ham players returned to training at Rush Green on Wednesday. They took part in a non-contact drills-based session in an open-air environment. All players reported in fit and well, but extra precautions are being taken to remove any risks to health, including no showers or food eaten on site.

Wolves

Wolves delayed the return of their first-team players to training as they awaited the outcome of Thursday's Premier League summit. As yet, there has been no official confirmation of a return.