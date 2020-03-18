Coronavirus: Chelsea open club hotel to NHS staff during crisis

NHS staff in London can use the hotel at Chelsea's Stamford Bridge for the next two months

Chelsea have made their Millennium Hotel at Stamford Bridge available to NHS staff assisting with the coronavirus outbreak.

The club will allow NHS workers to use the hotel for the next two months and the offer is open to any staff working at hospitals "in the north-west London region" but that could be extended.

According to a club statement, the initiative is the idea of owner Roman Abramovich and he will be covering the costs of providing the accommodation.

A club statement said: "Many of the medical staff will be working long shifts and may not be able to travel home or would otherwise have to make long commutes. Local accommodation helps maintain the health and well-being of these crucial personnel at this critical time.

"The initiative came from club owner Roman Abramovich and, after contact with the NHS was made by Chairman Bruce Buck, it was decided the best way Chelsea can assist the NHS is to provide accommodation for NHS staff. Mr Abramovich will be covering the costs of providing the accommodation.

"This will be for a two-month period, and then reconsidered in light of circumstances at the time. NHS staff will be those working in hospitals in the North-West London region, but that may extend to hospitals in other districts.

"The number of rooms utilised will depend on demand but potentially all the rooms in the Millennium Hotel could be given over for this purpose. No staff showing symptoms will use the hotel."

