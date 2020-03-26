QUIZ: Gary Neville, Bobby Robson, Steve McClaren and more - British managers abroad

Steve McClaren celebrates winning the Dutch title with FC Twente in 2010

From Bobby Robson and Roy Hodgson to Steve McClaren and Gary Neville, test your knowledge of Brit bosses abroad with our latest quiz.

As Neville reveals all about his ill-fated time in charge of La Liga club Valencia - including the day Cristiano Ronaldo fumed over the pitch - we've taken a trip down memory lane to recall the managers who tried their luck overseas with varying success rates.

How much do you remember? Take our quiz...